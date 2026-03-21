Norfolk,VA Seniors: Here's How To Access Free Dental Exams And Extractions At The Park Place Clinic

MENAFN - Saving Advice) Seniors living in Norfolk, Virginia, who are struggling with the cost of dental care, you're in luck. Although the price of many dental services is steep, Park Place Health and Dental Clinic is making care more accessible. It is a nonprofit clinic that is focused on helping low-income and uninsured patients get the care they need, often at little to no cost. Here is how seniors can access free or low-cost dental exams (and even extractions) through this community resource.

What the Park Place Clinic Offers Seniors

The Park Place Health and Dental Clinic provides a wide range of dental services for underserved adults. Seniors can receive exams, x-rays, cleanings, and extractions, which are all critical for maintaining oral health. The clinic focuses on treating serious dental issues that could worsen if left untreated. Many services are offered at very low cost, with some appointments priced as low as $25.

Who Qualifies for Free or Low-Cost Dental Care

Eligibility is one of the most important steps when accessing free dental care in Norfolk. The clinic serves adults who are uninsured or underinsured and meet income requirements. Typically, patients must earn at or below 200% of the federal poverty level to qualify. You must also be a Norfolk resident and not currently receiving dental coverage.

A surprising number of seniors qualify for services at the Park Place Clinic. Medicare generally does not cover routine dental exams, cleanings, or extractions. That means even retirees with health insurance may still be considered uninsured for dental care. The clinic specifically targets individuals who fall through these coverage gaps. If you've avoided the dentist due to cost, there's a good chance you qualify.

Services Include Exams, Extractions, and More

The clinic doesn't just handle basic checkups. Seniors can receive dental exams, x-rays, fillings, extractions, and even dentures or partials. These services are designed to address both immediate pain and long-term oral health needs. In many cases, treatment plans are customized based on your condition. This makes it easier to tackle multiple issues over time, even on a tight budget.

How to Apply (Walk-In Process Explained)

Getting started is simple, but it does require an in-person visit. The clinic accepts new patient applications on a walk-in basis from Monday through Thursday, typically between 10 a.m. and 2 p.m. You cannot schedule your first appointment over the phone. During your visit, the staff will review your eligibility and required documents. Once approved, you'll be added to the system and can begin scheduling care.

There are a few key rules to keep in mind before visiting the clinic.

The clinic does not provide emergency dental services, so planning ahead is important. Only one service is typically scheduled per appointment, which may require multiple visits. Eligibility must be verified each year to continue receiving care.

Because demand is high, some services may have a waiting list. This is especially true for dentures and more complex dental procedures. The clinic operates largely through volunteers and donations, which can limit capacity. However, urgent needs like extractions are often prioritized when possible.

Where Relief Starts With One Simple Step

If you're a senior in Norfolk putting off dental care because of cost, the Park Place Clinic could be the solution you've been waiting for. With affordable exams, extractions, and ongoing care, it offers a path to better health without breaking your budget. Dental problems don't fix themselves, but they can become manageable with the right support.

Have you or someone you know used the Park Place Clinic in Norfolk? What was your experience like? Share in the comments.