Stop Paying For Delivery Apps Grocery Thread: How People Cut Costs

MENAFN - Grocery Coupon Guide) Image Source: Shutterstock

Convenience has a very steep price tag. During the pandemic, millions of people grew accustomed to having their groceries delivered directly to their front doors. Apps like Instacart and DoorDash became essential tools for busy families. However, the financial reality of these services is catching up to consumers. A popular online forum recently exploded with a massive discussion about the true cost of grocery delivery. Shoppers are furious about the hidden fees, driver tips, and silent product markups. The Stop Paying for Delivery Apps thread is full of people sharing exactly how they broke the habit and cut their costs.

1. Exposing the Hidden Markups

The biggest revelation in the online thread centers on item pricing. Many shoppers assumed the prices on the delivery app matched the prices on the physical store shelves. This is completely false. Third-party delivery apps routinely inflate the cost of every item by 10- 20%. A box of cereal that costs $4 in the store rings up at $5 on your phone screen. These silent markups add $15 or $20 to your bill before you even pay the delivery fee.

2. The True Cost of Convenience Fees

Delivery apps bombard you with a confusing list of extra charges. You pay a standard delivery fee. Then you pay a vague service fee. Finally, you are expected to tip the driver 15% or 20%. When you add inflated item prices, service fees, and a tip, you easily pay a 30% premium on your groceries. A $100 grocery order ends up costing $130. Shoppers in the thread realized they were spending thousands of dollars a year purely on convenience.

3. Pivoting to Free Curbside Pickup





Image Source: Shutterstock

The most popular solution discussed is a pivot to curbside pickup. Almost every major supermarket now offers its own native pickup service. You still get the convenience of ordering on your phone and avoiding the crowded aisles. You drive to the store, and an employee loads the bags into your trunk. Most stores offer this service for free if you meet a small $35 minimum. By cutting out the third-party delivery app, you eliminate the delivery fees and the driver tips instantly.

4. Taking Back Quality Control

Another major complaint regarding delivery apps is poor produce selection. Delivery drivers are rushing to complete orders quickly. They rarely take the time to inspect apples for bruises or check the expiration dates on milk. When you pick out your own food or use the store's dedicated curbside employees, the quality control improves drastically. You stop wasting money on rotten vegetables that a rushed driver tossed into a bag.

5. Rediscovering the Physical Store

Some shoppers decided to drop the digital apps entirely and walk back inside the building. Returning to the physical aisles allows you to hunt for unadvertised clearance deals. You can find yellow sticker markdowns on premium meats and bakery items. These deep discounts are never listed on the delivery apps. Walking the store takes a little more physical effort, but the financial rewards are undeniable.

Curbside Pickup Wins

Paying an extra 30% to have someone drop bags on your porch is terrible for your budget. The convenience is not worth the massive financial drain. By deleting the third-party delivery apps and utilizing free curbside pickup, you take immediate control of your cash. Protect your wallet and stop paying the silent convenience tax.

Do you utilize curbside pickup to save money? Share your experience below.

What To Read Next

5 Ways to Get Free Delivery on Your Groceries

6 Foods Often Mispriced in Delivery Apps vs. Stores

7 Best Store Pickups and Delivery Deals Worth Using Now

Why Some Shoppers Pay More on Delivery Than In-Store

Is Dynamic Pricing Costing You More on Delivery Apps?