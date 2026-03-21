Madhya Pradesh: BJP Mahila Morcha Announces New Office Bearers

MENAFN - IANS) Bhopal, March 21 (IANS) Madhya Pradesh BJP Mahila Morcha, on Saturday, announced a major organisational reshuffle with new state office bearers appointed.

With the concurrence of State BJP President Hemant Khandelwal, State party Mahila Morcha President Ashwini Paranjape Rajawade has announced these appointments.

The new team covering various positions across districts to strengthen women participation throughout the state.

Prominent appointments include Vice-Presidents; Neelima Shinde from Jabalpur, Asha Gupta from Panna, Maya Patel from Dewas, Shalini Sarawgi from Shahdol, Anjana Patel from Barwani, Vibha Shrivastava from Ashoknagar and Supreeti Jadiya from Sagar, among others.

General Secretaries are Jyoti Singh Rajput from Seoni, Sapna Verma from Satna, and Mona Sustani from Rajgarh.

Ministers include Supri Shashi Patel from Mandla, Sukhbu Gupta from Jabalpur, Reena Dodiya from Dindori, Mamta Malviya from Betul, Anjali Rayjada from Jabalpur, Charulata Yadav from Khandwa, Seema Jayswal from Singrauli, Pramila Yadav from Ujjain, among others.

Treasurers are CA Nidhi Beng from Indore and Archana Agrawal from Jabalpur. Co-treasurer is Purnima Tiwari from Rewa.

Office Ministers feature Bhavna Singh and Vimla Tiwari from Bhopal along with Lalita Puriya from Narmadapuram.

Media in-charges are Harsha Thakur from Khandwa, Supri Priyanka Urmaliya from Satna and Smriti Jain from Narsinghpur.

Social media in-charges include Sarika Upadhyay from Jabalpur and Bhayani Singh Thakur from Bhopal.

IT in-charges are Supri Sudha Suryavanshi from Indore, Rashmi Pandey from Bhopal and Kiran Bhatoriya from Jabalpur.

Policy and research in-charges feature Sadhvi Bhardwaj from Bhopal, Suman Singh from Sidhi and Indu Choudhary from Sagar.

Training in-charges are Shivani Adaspurkar from Indore Nagar, Vandana Arya from Narsinghpur and Vetana Sharma from Shajapur.

These appointments aim to energise women leaders at every level and enhance outreach among female voters.

Since taking charge in November 2025, State BJP Mahila Morcha President Ashwini Paranjape has emphasised women's empowerment flagship schemes like Ladli Behna Yojana and grassroots mobilisation.

The reshuffle serves as preparation for future electoral battles, including the 2028 Assembly elections to boost women's participation and reinforce the Mahila Morcha's organisational strength further across Madhya Pradesh.

The state headquarters in Jabalpur will coordinate these efforts for smooth implementation of party programmes.

This renewed structure is expected to bring fresh energy to women workers, increase membership, and support BJPs commitment to gender-inclusive politics in the state.