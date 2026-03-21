Kaldalón Hf.: Final Agenda, Proposals And Candidacies For The AGM To Be Held On 26 March 2026

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) The Annual General Meeting of Kaldalón hf. will be held on Thursday, 26 March 2026, at 16:00 at Reykjavík Natura, Nauthólsvegur 52, 101 Reykjavík.

The deadline for submitting candidacies for the Board of Directors and the Nomination Committee of Kaldalón hf. has expired.

The following candidates have submitted their candidacies for election to the Board of Directors of the Company:



Álfheiður Ágústsdóttir

Ásgeir Helgi Reykfjörð Gylfason

Haukur Guðmundsson

Haukur Hafsteinsson Pálína María Gunnlaugsdóttir

The following candidates have submitted their candidacies for election as alternate directors:



Gunnar Henrik B. Gunnarsson Harpa Guðnadóttir

The Board of Directors has assessed the candidacies as valid pursuant to Article 63 a of the Icelandic Act on Public Limited Companies. As no other candidacies for the Board of Directors or alternate directors were received before the expiry of the nomination deadline, the above candidates will be elected unopposed at the Annual General Meeting.

The following candidates have submitted their candidacies for election to the Company's Nomination Committee:



Ásgeir Sigurður Ágústsson

Margrét Sveinsdóttir Unnur Lilja Hermannsdóttir

As no other candidacies for the Nomination Committee were received before the expiry of the nomination deadline, the above candidates will be elected unopposed at the Annual General Meeting.

Attached are the final agenda and proposals for the Annual General Meeting. The documents, together with other meeting materials and information, are available on the Annual General Meeting webpage on Kaldalón's website: Annual General Meeting 2026 – Kaldalón. The Annual General Meeting will be conducted in Icelandic, and the meeting materials are available in Icelandic.

Further information is available from Jón Þór Gunnarsson, CEO, at....

Attachment

Kaldalón hf. - Dagskrá og tillögur (21.3.2026)