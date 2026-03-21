Dhinakaran Meets HM Shah NDA Strategy In Focus, Seat-Sharing Soon In Chennai

MENAFN - IANS) Chennai, March 21 (IANS) Amma Makkal Munnetra Kazhagam (AMMK) General Secretary T.T.V. Dhinakaran on Saturday said his meeting with Union Home Minister Amit Shah in New Delhi focused on evolving a comprehensive strategy for the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) to defeat the ruling DMK in the upcoming Tamil Nadu Assembly elections.

After the meeting, Dhinakaran clarified that the discussions did not revolve around seat-sharing arrangements but instead emphasised strengthening coordination among NDA partners across all 234 Assembly constituencies in the state. The focus was on ensuring unity and effective grassroots mobilisation to secure victory in the polls.

He indicated that Union Home Minister Shah had offered guidance and suggestions on the electoral approach, and that his visit to Delhi was primarily aimed at discussing these strategic aspects.

Dhinakaran also said that seat-sharing negotiations within the alliance were progressing smoothly and would be finalised soon. He added that the arrangements were expected to be concluded amicably within the next two to three days in Chennai, paving the way for formal announcements.

Reiterating his party's political stand, Dhinakaran asserted that the NDA would mount a strong challenge against what he described as a corrupt DMK government. He expressed confidence that the people were supportive of the alliance and that the NDA would emerge victorious to form an AIADMK-led government in Tamil Nadu.

Responding to Chief Minister M.K. Stalin's criticism regarding frequent visits by AIADMK leaders to Delhi and their engagement with BJP leadership, Dhinakaran dismissed the remarks as politically motivated. He maintained that there was nothing unusual about such meetings and suggested that the DMK's narrative was driven by apprehension ahead of the elections.

In a lighter remark, he also referred to the Indian Premier League, noting that the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) team includes several non-Tamil players, including its captain, and questioned why similar concerns were not raised in that context.

With alliance talks nearing completion and campaign strategies taking shape, the NDA appears to be intensifying its preparations for what is expected to be a closely contested Assembly election in Tamil Nadu.