Rahul Gandhi To Launch Kerala Poll Campaign With Kozhikode Rally On March 25

MENAFN - IANS) Thiruvananthapuram, March 21 (IANS) Leader of the Opposition Rahul Gandhi's election campaign in Kerala will commence on March 25 with a massive rally in Kozhikode, marking the start of what is expected to be an intense and wide-ranging outreach across key locations in the state.

Kerala will go to the polls on April 9 to elect 140 legislators.

Incidentally, with a record-breaking performance in the December local body polls, the Congress-led UDF stunned the Left. However, led by Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan and aiming for a historic third consecutive term, the CPI(M)-led Left Democratic Front is going all out. The BJP, which currently has no representation in the Assembly, is also upbeat about making its presence felt in the new House.

Announcing the programme, campaign committee chairman Ramesh Chennithala said the rally will be held at Kozhikode Beach on the evening of March 25.

Rahul Gandhi is expected to elaborate on key poll promises, including the UDF's much-publicised guarantee card, while addressing a large gathering of party workers and supporters.

The Congress party's star campaigner, who also serves as the Leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha, is set for a hectic schedule covering multiple constituencies.

The campaign is likely to see strong participation from national and state leadership, underlining the importance the party attaches to the Kerala electoral battle.

There is, however, uncertainty over whether Sonia Gandhi will join the campaign trail this time.

Her visit during the Wayanad Lok Sabha bypoll in October 2024, when Priyanka Gandhi was in the fray, marked her first campaign appearance in a decade.

Given that context, party sources indicate that her presence this time appears unlikely.

Priyanka Gandhi, on the other hand, is expected to undertake a statewide campaign tour similar to her previous outing during the April 2024 Lok Sabha polls, adding momentum to the Congress campaign.

Among other prominent leaders slated to campaign in Kerala are Siddaramaiah and his deputy D.K. Shivakumar from Karnataka, along with Telanagana CM A. Revanth Reddy.

Senior national figures, including Sachin Pilot, are also expected to join the campaign, signalling a coordinated push by the Congress leadership ahead of the polls.