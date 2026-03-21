XRP News: Cacrypto Launches Ripple-Based“Green Mobility Challenge” As Price Outlook Targets $5

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) LOS ANGELES, March 21, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CACrypto today announced the launch of its blockchain-based“Green Mobility Challenge,” a Web3-powered incentive program designed to connect everyday physical activities with structured digital asset participation.

The initiative combines daily engagement mechanisms with a user-friendly participation model. During the campaign period, new users may receive a $10 welcome bonus









The release comes as XRP shows signs of renewed momentum, holding support near $1.40 - a level rarely tested in the past decade.

According to 24/7 Wall Street, XRP-linked ETFs have attracted more than $1.24 billion in net inflows, with institutions including Goldman Sachs reportedly among holders. Market analysts suggest the recent pullback may represent a short-term correction within a broader upward trend.

Looking ahead, Standard Chartered analyst Geoffrey Kendrick projects XRP could reach $2.80 by 2026. Forecasts cited by Forbes, including estimates from 21Shares and CoinCodex, suggest a potential $3–$5 range by year-end, reflecting growing confidence in XRP's expanding role within the digital asset ecosystem.





What Is the Green Mobility Challenge?

Against this backdrop, CACrypto's Green Mobility Challenge presents a practical application of blockchain technology by linking real-world activities, such as walking, with a structured reward system built on the XRP Ledger (XRPL).

The program utilizes distributed ledger technology to support transparent reward distribution and automated account settlement. Participation is designed to be simple and accessible, with no specialized equipment required.





Participation Overview

Participants begin by registering an account and selecting a participation tier aligned with their preferences. Once enrolled, activity-based rewards are processed on a recurring basis and reflected in the user dashboard.





How It Works: A User Example

To illustrate the model, a participant named Thomas registered during the campaign and received a welcome bonus credited to his account. By maintaining regular engagement, including daily check-ins, he accumulated incremental incentives over time.

He later joined a five-day walking challenge, completing a daily step goal and receiving milestone-based rewards. Encouraged by the experience, he progressed to a longer-duration challenge with higher activity targets, continuing to accumulate incentives based on participation and consistency.

CACrypto offers multiple challenge tiers, allowing users to choose options that align with their personal schedules and activity levels.





Building a Sustainable Digital Engagement Ecosystem

The Green Mobility Challenge reflects CACrypto's broader vision of integrating structured digital participation with lifestyle-based incentives.

By combining automated reward mechanisms, referral features, and transparent account tracking, the platform aims to deliver a seamless user experience within a blockchain-enabled environment.

The program also aligns with global sustainability trends by encouraging healthier daily habits while introducing users to Web3-based interaction models.





About CACrypto

CACrypto ( cacrypto

Forward-Looking Statements

This release contains forward-looking statements related to market conditions and platform development. Actual outcomes may differ due to market dynamics, system updates, and other factors. Platform features and program structures are subject to change in accordance with applicable terms and conditions.





During the campaign period, eligible