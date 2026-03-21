BJD Suspends Six Party Mlas For Cross-Voting In RS Polls In Odisha

MENAFN - IANS) Bhubaneswar, March 21 (IANS) The Biju Janata Dal (BJD) on Saturday suspended six of its MLAs for alleged anti-party activities, including cross-voting in the recent Rajya Sabha elections.

In an official statement, the party said the action was taken following the issuance of show-cause notices by the Chief Whip, examination of the legislators' replies by the party's Disciplinary Committee, and a final decision by the Political Affairs Committee (PAC).

“The MLAs have been suspended with immediate effect for their involvement in anti-party activities, including cross-voting in the Rajya Sabha election, in violation of the core principles of the party's constitution, which mandates absolute adherence to collective decisions,” a statement by the BJD chief Naveen Patnaik said.

The suspended MLAs are Chakramani Kanhar (Baliguda); Naba Kishore Mallick (Jayadev); Souvic Biswal (Choudwar-Cuttack); Subasini Jena (Basta); Ramakanta Bhoi (Tirtol); and Devi Ranjan Tripathy (Banki).

Party sources indicated that the action stems from allegations that the legislators voted in favour of a BJP-backed Independent candidate, Dilip Ray, during the Rajya Sabha polls, defying the party line.

Earlier, the MLAs had been served show-cause notices on March 17 seeking an explanation for their conduct.

“You are therefore called upon to show cause within 3 days of issuance of this notice as to why a disciplinary action should not be initiated against you, including suspension from the Biju Janata Dal; and appropriate legal and constitutional proceedings should not be initiated on the ground that by your conduct you have voluntarily given up the membership of the Biju Janata Dal,” read the notice.

In response, they reportedly challenged the notices, terming them“illegal, arbitrary, and unconstitutional,” and warned of legal action if they were not withdrawn. They also cited provisions under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), 2023, alleging that the notices amounted to punishable offences.

It is pertinent to mention that as many as 11 legislators, eight from the BJD, including two suspended MLAs and three from the Congress, cross-voted during the Rajya Sabha biennial elections held on Monday, resulting in the victory of BJP-backed candidate Dilip Ray.