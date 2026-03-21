Raksha University, SSB Academy To Accredit Security Courses
This partnership establishes a formal framework where the RRU, an Institution of National Importance, will provide academic accreditation for various training programmes conducted at the SSB Academy.
The formal signing ceremony took place at the SSB headquarters in Delhi, attended by high-ranking officials, including Kalpesh H. Wandra, Pro-Vice Chancellor of RRU; Avinash Kharel, Dean of Affiliation and Accreditation at RRU; and Sanjay Singhal, Director General (DG) of the SSB, along with his other officials.
Under the terms of the agreement, both institutions have committed to a comprehensive exchange of resources, including faculty expertise, pedagogical tools, and specialised training facilities, the statement said.
The collaboration aims to bridge the gap between academic research on national security and the practical on-the-ground requirements of border guarding forces, it said.
During the event, Wandra highlighted that the collaboration is already yielding results, noting that RRU recently conducted a specialised "Smart Border Management" course for SSB officials.
To ensure the highest standards of professional development, RRU will provide SSB personnel with hands-on training through its state-of-the-art laboratories and field-based workshops, said the statement.
This initiative is expected to modernise the SSB training curriculum, focusing on technology-driven solutions for border surveillance and internal security challenges.
Singhal, Director General of the SSB, expressed confidence in RRU's capabilities to provide the necessary educational infrastructure for the force.
He highlighted that the partnership would focus heavily on the "upskilling and re-skilling" of officials to adapt to the evolving landscape of border management and internal security.
By leveraging the talent pools of both institutions, the initiative aims to create a robust ecosystem for continuous professional development within the Sashastra Seema Bal, the statement said.
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