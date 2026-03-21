Panchayat Election Will Be Held As Scheduled: Bihar Minister

MENAFN - IANS) Patna, March 21 (IANS) Deepak Prakash, the Panchayati Raj Minister in the Nitish Kumar government, on Saturday made it clear that the Panchayat elections in Bihar will be held on schedule, with no changes to the delimitation process.​

The minister emphasised that elections for the posts of Pramukh and Up-Pramukh will follow the existing procedure, just like previous elections.​

He also announced that a new reservation roster will be implemented for the 2026 Panchayat polls.​

“The current system has been in place for nearly a decade, and the revision aims to ensure fair representation for all sections of society,” he said while interacting with the media persons in Gaya.​

During his visit to Gaya district, the minister inspected the construction site of a controversial Panchayat Sarkar Bhawan in Barsauna village under the jurisdiction of Tankuppa block.​

He reviewed land-related details with officials and directed authorities to resume and expedite construction work.​

The project had been stalled due to local protests.​

Speaking at the Circuit House in Gaya, Deepak Prakash also commented on the political situation.​

On speculation around leadership in Bihar, he said clarity on the next Chief Minister will emerge at the right time.​

He asserted that leadership in the state will remain with Nitish Kumar, crediting his governance over the past two decades for Bihar's development.​

Responding to questions about the Chief Minister's absence from Eid celebrations at Patna's Gandhi Maidan, the minister said Nitish Kumar was occupied with official work.​

He also added that Nishant Kumar's presence at the event should not be viewed politically.​

The minister also briefly touched upon national politics, noting that election-related violence in West Bengal has been a recurring issue, but hinted that voters there may opt for change in the future.​

Overall, the announcement signals the government's intent to proceed firmly with Panchayat elections while introducing reforms in the reservation system to make grassroots governance more inclusive.​