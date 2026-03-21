Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Centre Expands MSME Credit Scheme, Adds Service Sector Firms

Centre Expands MSME Credit Scheme, Adds Service Sector Firms


2026-03-21 10:07:09
(MENAFN- Live Mint) NEW DELHI: The Centre on Saturday announced key revisions to the Mutual Credit Guarantee Scheme for MSMEs (MCGS–MSME), expanding its scope beyond manufacturing and making it easier for firms to access collateral-free credit.

As part of the changes, service-sector micro, small and medium enterprises (MSMEs) can now participate in the scheme, and the minimum machinery or equipment cost requirement has been lowered to 60% from 75% of the total project cost, according to a finance ministry statement.

Loans of up to ₹100 crore will continue to receive 60% guarantee coverage from the National Credit Guarantee Trustee Company Limited (NCGTC), while the previously non-refundable 5% upfront contribution will now be partially refundable, starting from the fourth year. The guarantee tenure is capped at 10 years, it added.

Exporter-focused provisions have also been introduced. Profitable MSMEs with at least 25% export turnover in the last three financial years can borrow up to ₹20 crore with 75% guarantee coverage. Their upfront contribution is set at 2% (capped at ₹40 lakh), with partial refunds in later years, while guarantee fees are waived in the first year and fixed at 0.50% annually thereafter.

“The modifications in MCGS-MSME scheme are expected...give a major boost to manufacturing and export sector in India,” the finance ministry said in the statement.

Vinod Kumar, president of the India SME Forum, called the changes a game-changer for collateral-free credit access. He said the reforms, covering refundable contributions, lower entry thresholds, and export incentives, directly address long-standing industry concerns and will help MSMEs scale amid India's FTA-driven global push.

MSMEs contribute roughly 30% to India's GDP, more than 45% of exports, and employ over 350 million workers. The finance ministry said the modifications are expected to boost manufacturing, exports, and job creation, helping achieve the vision of“Viksit Bharat 2047.”

MENAFN21032026007365015876ID1110890768



Live Mint

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story
Search