General Staff Confirms Strike On Oil Refinery In Saratov

MENAFN - UkrinForm) According to Ukrinform, the press service of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported this on Telegram.

“On the night of March 21, the Ukrainian Defense Forces struck facilities at the Saratov Oil Refinery in the Saratov region of the Russian Federation,” the agency reported.

It is noted that the facility processes crude oil and produces fuel and lubricants used to support the occupying army.

The Saratov Oil Refinery is one of Russia's oldest oil refining enterprises. As of 2023, its processing capacity stood at 4.8 million tons.

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“According to preliminary information, the secondary oil refining unit and the RVS-10000 vertical tank have been damaged. The extent of the damage is being assessed,” the General Staff emphasized.

They assured that the Ukrainian Armed Forces will continue to strike key enemy targets until the Russian Federation's armed aggression against Ukraine is completely halted.

As reported by Ukrinform, Russia claimed there was a massive drone attack, with oil refineries and chemical plants coming under fire.