Education Minister: Al-Karameh Battle Key Turning Point In Jordan's History

MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

Amman, March 21 (Petra)-- Minister of Education and Minister of Higher Education and Scientific Research, Azmi Mahafzah, emphasized the significance of the anniversary of the Battle of Karameh, describing it as a pivotal moment in Jordan's modern history and a powerful symbol of national sacrifice.Mahafzah said the enduring national memory serves as a reminder of the steadfastness and loyalty demonstrated by Jordanians, reflecting the noble values asserted by the late King Hussein bin Talal.He added that the Battle of Karameh stands as a symbol of national unity and resilience in the face of regional challenges, stressing the importance of strengthening national belonging and reinforcing the values of unity and shared responsibility across all segments of society.The minister paid tribute to the soldiers of the Jordan Armed Forces, honoring their sacrifices that have shaped the nation's legacy. He affirmed that Jordan, under the leadership of King Abdullah II and His Royal Highness Crown Prince Al Hussein bin Abdullah II, will remain committed to its principles, carrying a message of moderation while looking confidently toward the future.Mahafzah also highlighted the role of educators, describing their efforts as a "different kind of Karameh battle" a battle of awareness against ignorance. He stressed that educating students and instilling a sense of national belonging represent a true continuation of the Armed Forces' heroism.Addressing students as the "knights of tomorrow," he urged them to turn their classrooms into "trenches of knowledge" and their books into "weapons for the future," noting that the nation depends on them to build its progress with knowledge and determination.He concluded by paying tribute to Jordan's martyrs, praising their bravery and sacrifices in defending the homeland, and affirming that the memory of Karameh will remain alive in the hearts of Jordanians, continuing to inspire future generations.