Readybid Announces New Corporate Travel Visibility Initiative To Improve Hotel Program Oversight

MENAFN - Market Press Release) March 20, 2026 1:52 pm - ReadyBid expects hotel procurement visibility to become an even more important priority as corporate travel programs continue growing in scale and complexity.

San Diego, CA - 20 March 2026:

ReadyBid, a global provider of hotel RFP and hotel sourcing technology, today announced a new Corporate Travel Visibility Initiative designed to help enterprises gain stronger oversight into hotel procurement activity across their travel programs.

As global business travel becomes more complex, organizations are placing greater importance on visibility into sourcing workflows, supplier participation,

negotiated outcomes, and program consistency. Many travel managers are responsible for hotel procurement activity across multiple markets, making it increasingly difficult to maintain a clear view of how sourcing decisions are made and how hotel programs perform over time.

ReadyBid's new initiative addresses this challenge by promoting a more structured approach to travel program oversight. Through the ReadyBid hotel RFP tool and hotel sourcing platform, enterprises can centralize procurement activity and review sourcing information through unified dashboards that improve visibility across hotel bidding events.

Joseph Friedmann, President & CEO of ReadyBid, said the initiative reflects the growing need for transparency in modern travel management.

“Organizations want a clearer understanding of how hotel procurement is performing across their travel programs,” Friedmann said.“Visibility is essential for managing supplier relationships, evaluating sourcing results, and maintaining confidence in procurement strategy.”

The initiative focuses on helping companies move away from fragmented sourcing processes that rely on disconnected files, manual updates, and scattered supplier communication. Instead, procurement teams can manage hotel RFP activity through a structured digital environment that supports consistent reporting and program review.

By improving visibility into hotel bidding activity, travel managers can better understand which suppliers are participating, how proposals compare, and where sourcing programs may need adjustment. This also supports stronger governance, since organizations can align procurement decisions more closely with travel policies and budget priorities.

The initiative is especially valuable for multinational enterprises with broad travel footprints. As hotel programs expand across regions, centralized oversight becomes more important for ensuring consistency and identifying opportunities to improve supplier performance.

ReadyBid's reporting tools allow procurement teams to review sourcing activity across markets and evaluate trends over time. This helps enterprises build hotel procurement programs that are more transparent, accountable, and strategically aligned with overall business travel management goals.

“Visibility leads to better decision-making,” Friedmann added.“When companies can clearly see how their hotel sourcing programs are performing, they are in a stronger position to improve results.”

ReadyBid expects hotel procurement visibility to become an even more important priority as corporate travel programs continue growing in scale and complexity.

About ReadyBid

ReadyBid is a global technology provider specializing in hotel RFP and hotel sourcing solutions for enterprise travel programs. The ReadyBid platform enables corporations and travel management companies to streamline hotel procurement, manage hotel bidding events, standardize hotel RFP templates, and improve transparency across global business travel management operations.

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