Electrical, Plumbing, And Heating: Connecting Everything

MENAFN - Market Press Release) March 20, 2026 7:35 pm - Shanghai YMIN Electronics cordially invites you to the Power Electronics Thematic Conference

PART 01 The "Long-Terminal Secret" of Metering Terminals: Ymin Capacitors

In the field of metering and related terminal equipment, the core challenge in achieving long-term stable operation lies not in functional development itself, but in achieving a precise balance between multiple requirements for key components-electricity meters need to meet a 16-year lifespan, gas meters a 10-year lifespan, while simultaneously ensuring high stability, miniaturized design, and adaptability to extreme environments. For a long time, Ymin has focused on power electronics and metering terminal application scenarios, cultivating expertise and accumulating rich application experience and profound product knowledge. Addressing the practical needs of different terminal devices in terms of lifespan, operational stability, size control, environmental adaptability, and cost balance, Ymin is committed to providing not just single capacitor products, but also practical selection strategies and comprehensive solutions tailored to specific application scenarios.

PART 02 Special Session · Three Core Meters

Smart Meters · Concentrators & New Converged Terminals?Core Capacitor Applications: Double-layer supercapacitors (SDN, SDM series, etc.), Hybrid supercapacitors (SLM series)

Smart Meters · Switching Power Supplies?Core Capacitor Applications: Aluminum electrolytic capacitors (LKJ, VKM series, etc.), Polymer solid aluminum electrolytic capacitors (NPL series)

Gas Meters?Core Capacitor Applications: Hybrid supercapacitors (SLA series), Double-layer supercapacitors (SDB(R), SM series, etc.), Aluminum electrolytic capacitors (LK, V3MC series, etc.)

Smart Water Meters?Core Capacitor Applications: Hybrid supercapacitors (SLR series), Double-layer supercapacitors (SDL, SDM series, etc.), Aluminum electrolytic capacitors (LK, V3M series, etc.)

PART 03 Invitation

Based on in-depth insights into the application needs of meter terminals and accumulated product experience, Yongming will hold a special session on "Power Electronics" on March 27th. This conference will focus on core applications such as China Southern Power Grid meters, overseas meters, concentrators, new converged terminals, smart gas meters, and smart water meters. We will share in-depth insights into the application of Yongming capacitors (double-layer supercapacitors, aluminum electrolytic capacitors, and solid-liquid hybrid capacitors) in various scenarios, their full product portfolio, and scientific selection strategies. We sincerely invite you to attend and join the Yongming professional team to focus on application pain points, delve into the essence of needs, and exchange selection techniques and practical application experience for capacitors in actual solutions. We hope this conference will provide new inspiration and strong support for your subsequent project development and solution optimization. We look forward to your participation on March 27th to discuss industry development and explore new application possibilities.