MENAFN - Market Press Release) March 20, 2026 11:50 pm - The Gel VRLA battery market, valued at $1,250 million in 2025, is projected to grow at a 5% CAGR through 2032

Gel VRLA Battery Market to Reach Nearly $1.75 Billion by 2032 Driven by Energy Storage and Telecom Backup Demand

The global Gel VRLA (Valve Regulated Lead Acid) battery market, valued at approximately $1,250 million in 2025, is projected to reach nearly $1,750 million by 2032, expanding at a steady 5% CAGR during 2025–2032. Growth is being supported by rising demand for reliable backup power solutions, increasing deployment of renewable energy storage systems, and the continued expansion of telecom infrastructure. Industries such as telecommunications, uninterruptible power supply (UPS), and off-grid solar installations continue to create sustained demand. Asia-Pacific remains the dominant production and consumption hub, led by China and India, while North America and Europe maintain strong demand through data center expansion and grid resilience investments.

Market expansion is particularly visible in applications where maintenance-free and deep-cycle battery performance is critical. Telecom tower backup systems remain a primary demand generator, especially in emerging economies where network expansion continues. Renewable energy storage represents another fast-growing segment, with Gel VRLA batteries being widely used in small and mid-scale solar installations due to their durability and resistance to temperature fluctuations. Mobility applications such as electric wheelchairs, golf carts, and marine auxiliary power systems also represent stable consumption segments, benefiting from the batteries' vibration resistance and longer cycle life compared to conventional flooded lead acid batteries.

Price trends in the Gel VRLA battery market show moderate upward movement between 2024 and 2025, mainly influenced by fluctuations in lead prices and energy costs. Average prices increased by approximately 3–4% year-over-year in key manufacturing markets such as China, the United States, and Germany. For instance, Chinese manufacturers experienced cost pressure from environmental compliance requirements and raw material price volatility, while European producers faced elevated energy and logistics costs. In contrast, India witnessed relatively stable pricing supported by domestic lead recycling capacity and competitive manufacturing costs. Supply chain normalization and improved recycling rates are expected to help stabilize prices through 2026 despite ongoing raw material uncertainties.

The competitive landscape remains moderately consolidated, with a mix of global battery manufacturers and regional specialists. Leading players include companies such as Exide Industries and Amara Raja Energy & Mobility in India, which benefit from strong domestic distribution networks and telecom sector penetration. Global suppliers such as EnerSys (US) and GS Yuasa (Japan) continue to focus on high-performance industrial backup solutions, while Chinese manufacturers including Sacred Sun Power Sources strengthen their global presence through cost-competitive production and export strategies. Many of these companies are investing in product enhancements such as improved cycle life, fast-charging capability, and hybrid energy storage compatibility to maintain competitive positioning.

Overall, the Gel VRLA battery market is expected to demonstrate stable, reliability-driven growth as industries prioritize dependable backup power and cost-effective storage solutions, particularly in regions experiencing digital infrastructure expansion and distributed energy adoption.

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