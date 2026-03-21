Why Advisers Reject SMSF Property Based On Incomplete Comparisons

MENAFN - Market Press Release) March 21, 2026 12:00 am - Healthy Wealthy Investor examines why accountants and financial planners advise against SMSF property using outdated comparisons. The full analysis is at

Healthy Wealthy Investor has released a potentially controversial article "Your Adviser Said No to SMSF Property - Here's What They're Not Comparing", bringing some cause for concern, as the article may upset accounting professionals and licensed financial planners who routinely advise their clients that buying property inside an SMSF is too expensive, too risky, or produces inferior returns compared to managed funds.

The 1,200 words article examines the high points and low points of Why accountants and financial planners advise against SMSF property investment based on incomplete comparisons, and the three numbers that change their mind when shown a purpose-built dual-key structure with depreciation and interest-only lending, in the pursuit of providing independent SMSF credit structuring analysis backed by real lender rates and cash flow modelling for Australian investors over 45 with $300,000 or more in superannuation who are considering buying property through their SMSF. In an unusual manner though, a certain element of the article is set to spark discontent amongst accountants and financial planners who advise against SMSF property.

Below is a portion of the piece, which neatly exemplifies the controversial element:

Most accountants and financial planners advise against buying property inside an SMSF, but they are evaluating a different product. Accountants see an older unit with negative cash flow. Financial planners compare returns against managed funds without accounting for leverage or depreciation. Purpose-built dual-key properties at 80% LVR with interest-only lending at 6.34% and dual rental yields produce cash-flow-positive outcomes from settlement. Their analysis is not wrong - it is incomplete.

A spokesperson for Healthy Wealthy Investor, Juan Jeffery, says "Of course Healthy Wealthy Investor never sets out to intentionally upset anybody. The aim of the articles is first and foremost to show SMSF investors that the standard advice against property inside super is based on an outdated unit-buying model, not the purpose-built dual-key structures available in 2026. It is critical, however, that we stay dedicated to our true voice.

Although the article "Your Adviser Said No to SMSF Property - Here's What They're Not Comparing" might unsettle accounting professionals and licensed financial planners who routinely advise their clients that buying property inside an SMSF is too expensive, too risky, or produces inferior returns compared to managed funds, our duty is to our readers. Healthy Wealthy Investor believes it's more important to give Australian investors the real numbers so they can have an informed conversation with their accountant or financial planner, than to please everyone. Which is notoriously difficult to do."

Although there has been no backlash as of yet, the possibility exists as the article challenges the default advice that accountants and financial planners give to clients, suggesting their analysis is incomplete rather than wrong, and highlights that financial planners have a structural disincentive to recommend direct property because they earn no trail commission on it.

Healthy Wealthy Investor has been a provider of in depth articles in the SMSF property lending and credit structuring for Australian investors over 45 market for over 2 years.

Healthy Wealthy Investor has stated the future aims for the website are to become Australia's leading independent resource for SMSF property lending education, helping investors over 45 make informed decisions about building retirement wealth through strategically structured property inside super. So Healthy Wealthy Investor hopes any controversy will pass quickly and re-emphasizes no offence is or was intended.

Healthy Wealthy Investor's complete article can be found at