Growth In Real Estate Sector Driving Demand For Premium Architectural Hardware In NCR

MENAFN - Market Press Release) March 21, 2026 1:08 am - Growth in India's real estate sector is driving demand for premium architectural hardware in NCR. Rauh et Hart India Pvt. Ltd.

New Delhi, India – March 2026:

The rapid growth of the real estate sector in India, especially in the NCR region, is significantly boosting the demand for premium architectural hardware and door fittings. With modern residential and commercial projects focusing on quality, design, and security, the market for high-end hardware solutions is witnessing strong expansion.

According to industry insights from Rauh et Hart India Pvt. Ltd., a leading provider of architectural hardware and security solutions based in New Delhi, developers and homeowners are increasingly prioritizing durability, design aesthetics, and advanced security features.

Rising Demand from Modern Real Estate Projects

The surge in luxury apartments, builder floors, gated communities, and commercial spaces has led to increased demand for:

Premium door locks and handles

Designer architectural hardware

Smart locking systems

High-security access solutions

Builders and architects are now focusing on complete finishing solutions, where door hardware plays a crucial role in both functionality and visual appeal.

Shift Toward Branded and High-Quality Hardware

There is a noticeable shift from generic products to branded and certified hardware solutions that offer long-term reliability and safety.

Globally and nationally recognized brands such as Yale, Godrej, Ozone, Dorma, and Hettich are gaining strong demand among developers and homeowners for their innovation, security features, and premium finish.

Architects Driving the Demand for Premium Hardware

Architects and interior designers are playing a key role in specifying high-quality door fittings and hardware systems in their projects.

Modern designs require:

Sleek and minimal hardware

Durable materials with premium finishes

Integrated locking and access systems

“Today's real estate projects demand attention to every detail, and architectural hardware has become a critical part of design and security,” says a spokesperson from Rauh et Hart India Pvt. Ltd..

NCR Emerging as a Key Market

With continuous infrastructure development and high-end residential growth, New Delhi and NCR are emerging as key markets for premium architectural hardware and security solutions.

Companies like Rauh et Hart India Pvt. Ltd. are contributing to this growth by offering a wide range of modern, durable, and aesthetically designed hardware solutions tailored for both residential and commercial applications.

About Rauh et Hart India Pvt. Ltd.

Rauh et Hart India Pvt. Ltd. is a leading supplier of architectural hardware, door fittings, and security solutions based in New Delhi. The company offers a wide portfolio of premium brands and products, catering to architects, builders, and homeowners seeking quality, design, and reliability.