Michael's Tree Felling Expands Services Into Bloubergstrand, Cape Town

MENAFN - Market Press Release) March 21, 2026 3:11 am - Cape Town tree service provider expands into Bloubergstrand, offering professional tree felling, pruning, and emergency removal services to meet growing coastal demand.

CAPE TOWN, South Africa – Michael's Tree Felling, a Cape Town-based tree service provider, has announced the expansion of its operations into Bloubergstrand, extending its professional tree felling services to one of the city's fastest-growing coastal suburbs.

The expansion into Bloubergstrand comes amid increasing demand for reliable tree care services in coastal environments, where strong winds, sandy soil, and salt exposure can weaken trees and create safety risks. With its proximity to Table Bay and exposure to seasonal weather patterns, the area presents unique challenges that require skilled and controlled tree management.

Michael's Tree Felling has built a strong presence across Cape Town by delivering structured, safety-first tree removal services tailored to both residential and commercial properties. The company offers a full suite of services, including tree felling, trimming, pruning, stump removal, and 24/7 emergency tree removal, all supported by trained teams using specialised rigging techniques to safely handle trees in confined or high-risk spaces.

The company's expansion strategy focuses on improving response times and providing localised service coverage in high-demand regions. Bloubergstrand's mix of modern developments and established properties often includes large trees that require ongoing maintenance to prevent damage to homes, boundary walls, and surrounding infrastructure, particularly during periods of strong coastal winds.

A representative from Michael's Tree Felling stated that the move is aligned with the company's broader growth across the Western Cape.“Bloubergstrand is a dynamic coastal area where environmental conditions can quickly turn trees into hazards. Expanding into this suburb allows the team to respond faster and provide professional solutions that prioritise safety and efficiency.”

With the addition of Bloubergstrand to its service areas, Michael's Tree Felling continues to strengthen its footprint across the region, supporting homeowners, estates, and businesses with proactive tree care and emergency response services designed to reduce risk and maintain property safety.

About Michael's Tree Felling

Michael's Tree Felling is a professional tree service company based in Cape Town, South Africa. The company provides expert tree felling, pruning, trimming, stump removal, and emergency tree services across Cape Town and surrounding areas in the Western Cape. Known for its commitment to safety, reliability, and efficient service delivery, the company serves both residential and commercial clients.