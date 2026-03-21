Cong, AIMIM Call For 'Strict Action' Against 'Fake Godmen' In Row Over Accused Godman Ashok Kharat

MENAFN - IANS) Mumbai, March 21 (IANS) The Congress and the AIMIM urged the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)-led Maharashtra government to conduct an "inquiry" and initiate "strict action against fake godmen" following the controversy over self‐proclaimed godman Captain Ashok Kharat's arrest.

The Opposition's reactions stem from Nationalist Congress Party leader Rupali Chakankar's resignation on Friday from her post as the Chairperson of the Maharashtra State Commission for Women, following directives from Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, due her alleged involvement in the controversy.

The Chief Minister's directive came two days after the arrest of Ashok Kharat from Nashik on charges of sexual harassment and rape.

Chakankar is a trustee of Shri Shivnika Sansthan in Sinnar of Maharashtra's Nashik district, where Kharat is the president.

A video had surfaced online, showing NCP leader Chakankar washing accused godman Kharat's feet.

Hitting out at Rupali Chakankar, Congress leader Husain Dalwai, told IANS, "This was the same woman who used to protect Baba Ashok Kharat with an umbrella, used to wash his feet."

Dalwai added, "It has appeared in many papers that 50 per cent of our Ministers in Maharashtra used to go and meet him."

Flagging concern over the wealth and property in Ashok Kharat's possession, the Congress leader said, "How did he (Ashok Kharat) make so much property? From where did he get so much money. All this should be investigated. And why did this run for so many days?"

Dalwai urged that strict action should be taken against people, like this 'baba', "who trap common people".

Congress Spokesperson Sachin Sawant expressed his disappointment over such incidents taking place "in a progressive state like Maharashtra".

Moreover, Sawant accused the ruling MahaYuti leaders of being involved with fake 'baba' Ashok Kharat.

"People are wearing the cloak of fake gurus and spreading superstition in society. Under the BJP government, especially, these individuals have received a lot of attention and as well as political support," he told IANS.

Echoing similar accusation for Chakankar, Sawant said, "Despite being the President of Maharashtra Women's Commission, she (Rupali Chakankar) is involved in superstition. Her work, instead, was to lead Maharashtra's women out of superstition. If politicians themselves indulge in such acts and get trapped by such fake 'babas', how will they lead the public out of such things?"

AIMIM National Spokesperson Waris Pathan also called for thorough investigation into the matter.

He said, "There are a number of accusations, the video has also gone viral. The Maharashtra government should conduct a thorough inquiry on what he used to do with women. There should be an inquiry and the truth should be brought out in the public."