PM Modi Cradles Little Omy, Melts Hearts Across Social Media​

MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, March 21 (IANS) One particularly adorable moment captured PM Modi affectionately holding little Omy in his arms, melting hearts online. ​

On a heartwarming Saturday morning in New Delhi, Malayalam actor and BJP leader Krishnakumar, along with his entire family, had a memorable personal meeting with Prime Minister Narendra Modi at 7, Lok Kalyan Marg. ​

The encounter, filled with warmth and genuine interaction, quickly went viral as family members shared touching photos and emotional posts on social media. Krishnakumar's daughters-Ahaana, Diya (also known as Ozy), Ishaana, and Hansika-are popular influencers and content creators, with Ahaana also active in the film industry. ​

The family, including Krishnakumar's wife, Sindhu Krishna (an entrepreneur), Diya's husband, Ashwin, and their young son, Omy, posed for pictures with the Prime Minister. ​

Ahaana Krishna posted a heartfelt message:“A deeply inspiring morning with our Honourable Prime Minister, Shri Narendra Modi Ji. I was in absolute awe seeing a man of his stature welcome us with so much warmth and personal connection. From patiently listening to our many questions to engaging in simple, genuine conversation, there was a moment when we almost forgot we were in the presence of one of the world's most influential leaders. It was a beautiful reminder that simplicity and greatness can, indeed, go hand in hand. This morning will remain deeply special.” ​

Diya shared an emotional note alongside a photo of PM Modi cradling her son:“Biggest fan moment. Still waiting for someone to wake me up from an hour well spent with our beloved Prime Minister Narendra Modi Ji today. My family and I will never forget it. Thanks to Achan (father) for making this happen. Narendra Modi Ji, always your big fan.” ​

Krishnakumar himself described the bond as“divine,” expressing gratitude for the opportunity to spend time with the leader respected worldwide. ​

He prayed for PM Modi's long life and health, calling him a true“Karma Yogi.” ​

The Krishnakumar family is well-known in Kerala for their strong social media presence and active engagement. ​

Krishnakumar, who contested the 2021 Kerala Assembly elections and the 2024 Lok Sabha polls on a BJP ticket, has built a reputation bridging cinema and politics. ​

This intimate family meet-not part of a large event but a personal one-highlighted PM Modi's approachable side. ​

Photos of the Prime Minister playfully pampering Omy and chatting casually with the family drew widespread praise. ​

For the Krishnakumars, it was a dream come true, a cherished memory blending admiration, pride, and family joy.