Brains, Stardom And Street Power: Triangular Contest Heats Up In Thiruvananthapuram

MENAFN - IANS) Thiruvananthapuram, March 21 (IANS) A political intellectual, a film actor, and a street-smart grassroots leader -- few constituencies in Kerala offer as compelling a contest as Thiruvananthapuram, where three sharply contrasting personalities are locked in a high-stakes electoral battle.

Leading the charge for the UDF is 68-year-old C. P. John, a seasoned political strategist often described as one of Kerala's“unluckiest” leaders, having narrowly missed electoral success multiple times, including from his home turf, Kunnamkulam.

Currently the General Secretary of the CMP (John) and a prominent UDF spokesperson, John brings with him decades of political experience.

A former SFI central leader and twice a member of the State Planning Board, his strength lies in his sharp analytical skills, especially in dissecting CPI-M policies -- an insight shaped by his own past association with the party alongside leaders like two-time former State Finance Minister Thomas Isaac.

A resident of the constituency, John remains deeply embedded in the political life of the capital.

The Left has sprung a surprise by fielding actor Sudhir Karamana as an Independent candidate.

A teacher-turned-actor and son of late film legend Karamana Janardhan Nair, Sudhir has long been a fellow traveller of Left politics, frequently seen at cultural and progressive platforms.

His film image and cultural connect are expected to appeal to urban voters in the constituency.

Completing the contest is BJP's Karamana Jayan, a familiar face in the capital's political circles and particularly popular among the party's youth base.

Known for his grassroots connect and active presence in party programmes, Jayan represents the BJP's growing ambitions in the city.

Though the BJP finished third in 2021, the margin was a modest 7,000 votes.

With the party now in control of the Thiruvananthapuram Corporation for the first time, it hopes to convert organisational strength into electoral gains.

In a constituency that mirrors the political pulse of the capital, this three-cornered contest promises to be as much about personality as it is about politics.