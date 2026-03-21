'Unfortunately, I'll Be Out Of For A While': Liverpool's Becker Provides Fresh Injury Update
Alison recently missed the first leg of the UEFA Champions League round of 16 match against Galatasaray in Istanbul with what was described as a minor muscle issue, but he returned for both the Premier League games with Tottenham Hotspur and the 4-0 second leg victory over the Turkish side at Anfield on Wednesday. But the goalkeeper was absent from the squad that travelled to the south coast on Friday.
Alisson shared the update on his recovery through an Instagram story where the Brazilian star thanked the fans for the support but also indicated a long rest time.
"Unfortunately, I'll be out of action for a while. Already working hard to be back stronger. Thank you for the support," he wrote in an Instagram story.
This is the second blow to the Reds ahead of their important match, as earlier Mohammad Salah was also ruled out due to a muscle injury.
Salah picked up the issue during Liverpool's recent UEFA Champions League match against Galatasaray at Anfield. The Egyptian forward was substituted in the second half despite delivering an impressive performance in the 4-0 win, where he registered both a goal and an assist.
Liverpool head into the Brighton match in fifth place in the Premier League standings, as they continue their push for a top-four finish, which will confirm their slot for the UEFA Champions League 2026-27. They are currently two points behind fourth-placed Aston Villa and five points adrift of Manchester United, who sit in third.
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