Mbappe 100 Percent, Bellingham Fit, Says Real Madrid's Arbeloa

MENAFN - The Peninsula) AFP

Madrid: Real Madrid coach Alvaro Arbeloa said Saturday he has "maximum confidence" in French superstar Kylian Mbappe ahead of the derby clash against Atletico Madrid.

Mbappe returned from a knee sprain as a substitute against Manchester City on Tuesday after missing five games and Arbeloa said he was excited to have the forward back at 100 percent, along with fit-again England international Jude Bellingham.

The duo will be in Madrid's squad for Sunday's La Liga game against Diego Simeone's Atletico at the Santiago Bernabeu.

"I already told you that the day (Mbappe) came back would be when he was at 100 percent," Arbeloa told reporters.

"I think that in the minutes we saw him in Manchester, with the two or three bursts of pace he made, every one of those actions showed he's in great shape and, above all, (it's about) his own feelings...

"We have maximum confidence, maximum security, maximum excitement to have a player like him back, so decisive and at 100 percent."

Mbappe is Madrid's top goalscorer this season with 38 goals in 34 games across all competitions.

Arbeloa said he was happy that the French national team have called up Mbappe for matches against Brazil and Colombia next week in the United States.

"I think it's fantastic. He's a player who's available to the coach, who has already played with us, who's definitely going to play tomorrow, so I don't see any problem with him going with his national team," added Arbeloa.

England coach Thomas Tuchel called up Bellingham for international duty even though the midfielder has not played since February 1 because of a hamstring injury.

"He's now available, he'll be in the squad tomorrow. We'll see if he plays. I think he will, he's available and I'm really looking forward to seeing him out on the pitch," said Arbeloa.

"From there it's normal that he can go with his national team.

"It's clear that Jude Bellingham is a very intelligent player, he knows especially well what he's doing at every moment and the situation he's in, but from my side I'm very happy that he'll be available tomorrow and ready to help us."

Madrid will be without goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois, who is set to miss several weeks with a thigh injury, but Arbeloa said he had faith in his replacement Andriy Lunin.

"The best goalkeeper in history gets injured, and we have another outstanding goalkeeper who will once again show how good he is," said Arbeloa, adding he has "utmost confidence" in the Ukrainian.