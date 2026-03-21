Shawn Tree Felling Expands Operations With Dedicated Team In Ceres, Western Cape

MENAFN - Market Press Release) March 20, 2026 4:41 am - Shawn Tree Felling has expanded its tree felling services to Ceres, Western Cape, establishing a local team to improve response times and service delivery. The move supports growing demand for professional tree care in the Witzenberg region.

Ceres, Western Cape, South Africa – Shawn Tree Felling, a Cape Town-based tree removal and arborist service provider, has announced the expansion of its operations into Ceres and the surrounding Witzenberg areas. The company has deployed a dedicated local team to serve Ceres, Prince Alfred Hamlet, Wolseley and nearby communities, enabling faster turnaround times and more efficient on-site service delivery.

The expansion comes as demand increases for professional tree felling services in agricultural and residential zones where large trees are commonly found near homes, farm infrastructure and roadways. In regions like Ceres, seasonal weather shifts, including strong winds and occasional storms, can weaken trees and create safety risks. By positioning a team within the area, Shawn Tree Felling is able to provide quicker site assessments, controlled tree removal, trimming, pruning and stump removal without delays associated with travel from Cape Town.

The Ceres-based team is equipped to handle a wide range of tree services, including sectional dismantling of large trees in confined spaces, removal of storm-damaged or hazardous trees, palm cleaning and routine maintenance. Orchard-adjacent properties and rural environments often require careful planning to avoid damage to surrounding crops, structures and irrigation systems, making professional expertise essential.

According to the company, establishing a local presence improves response times during urgent situations, particularly after adverse weather conditions when unstable trees can pose immediate risks to property, equipment and public safety. The expansion enables Shawn Tree Felling to deliver more reliable scheduling, consistent workmanship and improved safety outcomes for both residential and agricultural clients in the region.

The company continues to prioritise safety compliance, skilled execution and environmentally responsible practices, ensuring that all tree work is completed efficiently with minimal disruption to surrounding landscapes.

About Shawn Tree Felling

Shawn Tree Felling is a professional tree removal and arborist service provider based in Cape Town, Western Cape. The company specialises in controlled tree felling, trimming, pruning, stump removal, palm cleaning and emergency tree services for residential and commercial clients. With a strong focus on safety, efficiency and customer satisfaction, Shawn Tree Felling serves multiple regions across the Western Cape. More information is available at