IPL 2026: Cameron Green's ₹25.2 Crore Deal With KKR Faces Bowling Uncertainty

Australia all-rounder Cameron Green grabbed headlines at the IPL 2026 mini-auction in Dubai in December last year when Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) broke their bank and secured his services for a record-breaking ₹25.20 crore, making him the most expensive player in the history of the Indian Premier League.

The KKR was looking for a replacement for Andre Russell, who was released from the squad before retiring from the IPL last year, and the franchise couldn't have asked for a better replacement on paper, given Green's all-round abilities and potential to fill the void left by Russell.

The 26-year-old was one of the most in-demand players at the IPL 2026 auction, as he triggered bidding wars among KKR, Sunrisers Hyderabad, and Rajasthan Royals before the Kolkata-based franchise eventually secured his acquisition after an intense bidding battle, underlining their strong intent to rebuild their all-round strength for IPL 2026.

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25.2 Crore Spent on Green, But Will He Bowl?

Though Kolkata Knight Riders splurged INR 25.2 crore on Cameron Green to acquire his services, the bigger question is whether the Australian all-rounder will bowl the entire quota of four overs in every match. Green has limited his bowling since returning from a serious back injury and has often been used by Australia across all formats.

In the Ashes 2025-26, wherein Australia successfully defended the urn, the 26-year-old bowled only 61.5 overs across nine innings, meaning he bowled just around 6.5 overs per innings, indicating a reduced workload. In the T20 World Cup 2026, Green bowled only 3.1 overs in five matches.

Cameron Green's limited bowling action in the Ashes 2025/26 and the recent T20 World Cup 2026 have raised concerns about whether he will be able to consistently bowl his full quota in the IPL. Former India cricketer Ravichandran Ashwin questioned whether Cricket Australia will permit Cameron Green to bowl the full quota of four overs in the IPL 2026.

“I have one question regarding Cameron Green. Will Cricket Australia allow him to bowl four overs in every IPL match? Cricket Australia can very well tell him, 'You cannot bowl four overs.' So we need to wait and see what the situation is regarding him,” said Ashwin on his YouTube channel 'Ash Ki twitter/JFq9qWJciz

- KolkataKnightRiders (@KKRiders) March 21, 2026

Cameron Green was not part of the last IPL season as he was ruled out due to a back injury. However, across the 2023 and 2024 seasons for the Mumbai Indians and Royal Challengers Bengaluru, respectively, the Australian all-rounder bowled 73.1 overs, meaning he averaged just over 36 overs per season, further highlighting his limited bowling workload in recent years.

Ashwin Suggests a Radical Change for Green

As the uncertainty looms over whether Cameron Green will bowl a full quota of four overs in the upcoming season of the IPL, R Ashwin suggested a radical change that could address such situations in the IPL, especially when players are unavailable to fulfill their expected roles for the team.

The former Indian off-spinner stated that if players are unable to bowl a full quota of four overs, then the franchises should be given the right to adjust their contract value accordingly, adding that the teams invest heavily with specific expectations, and any limitations on a player's role should come with accountability to ensure fairness for the franchises.

“It's very simple. Cricket Australia is saying you play in the IPL, but for us, Test cricket is more important. He's centrally contracted with them. But a similar opportunity should be given to the IPL teams. If you bowl only 2 overs, I will deduct INR 2 crore from your contract fee. If he's not able to deliver the four overs, you have the right to cut the money,” R Ashwin said.

“When you were coming into the auction, we expected you to bowl four overs every time. If there are restrictions, then the team should be able to cut the contract money. This is my simple and humble opinion. If you are KKR and Shah Rukh Khan, you have given INR 25 crore to one player, and he says, 'I will only bowl one over.' How will you feel?” he added.

Interestingly, Cameron Green listed himself as a batter rather than an all-rounder, sparking speculations about whether the Australian cricketer is prioritising his batting role over bowling. Additionally, Green wouldn't receive his full salary, as his salary is capped under the new IPL rule, which limits overseas players' earnings to INR 18 crore despite higher auction bids.

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KKR Must Think To Take the Best Out of Green

Cameron Green is expected to be one of the key players in Kolkata Knight Riders' quest for the fourth IPL triumph, and the franchise will need to carefully manage his role to maximise his impact, whether as a top-order batter or limited bowling option, to justify his hefty price tag.

R Ashwin stated that the KKR must think of how to get the best out of the Australian all-rounder, despite the uncertainty looming over his bowling availability.

“If I were KKR, I would be thinking, how can I take the best out of Cameron Green. He has to arrive at the party. His confidence would be on the lower side, looking at his recent performances," Ashwin concluded.

In his IPL career, Cameroon Green has aggregated 707 runs, including a century and two fifties, at an average of 41.58 and a strike rate of 153.69 in 29 matches. With the ball, Green has picked 16 wickets at an average of 41.50 and an economy rate of 9.07.