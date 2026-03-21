Hashim Baba's Wife Alleges Harassment By Tihar Jail Officials In HC

Hashim Baba's wife Zoya on Saturday moved a petition before the Delhi High Court alleging harassment at the hand Tihar Jail officials. She alleged that jail officials started harassing her and demanding money in the month of Ramadan. She has also alleged that even she was not allowed to keep her roza on March 2.

Petition Seeks Independent Enquiry

She is seeking an independent enquiry against the four Tihar Jail officials, including two Assistant Superintendents and two matrons. Her petition is scheduled for a hearing on Monday (March 23). Zoya was arrested in the Nadir Shah murder case and two other cases, including one under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act (NDPS). She is currently lodged in judicial custody in Tihar Jail.

Details of Harassment Alleged

Petition moved through advocate Joginder Tuli has stated that in February, 2026, during Ramadan, Jail Staff allegedly started harassing the Petitioner and demanding money. It is also mentioned that on February 13 incident of harassment took place in Ward No.9 area around 9:00 AM to 10:AM with the Petitioner by the Jail Officials.

The petition has also mentioned that on March 2, another incident of harassment took place outside the Deputy Superintendent's (DS) office, around 6:00 pm to 8:00 pm, with the Petitioner. The jail officials did not let the Petitioner keep her fast/Roza in violation of Rule 1142 of the Delhi Prison Rules, 2018, during the Ramadan period.

Legal Action and Complaints

Her counsel, Advocate Anand Devi, visited the jail on March 9 and conducted a legal meeting with her. Zoya informed about illegal violation of Prison Rules and harassment by Jail Officials, illegal demand of money and gold Jewellery.

It is also stated that on March 10, a Complaint was sent by her counsel through email to the DG Prison and the Superintendent of Central Jail of Jail 6 regarding the illegal conduct of jail officials against the Petitioner, for which no action has been taken to date. Petitioner informed her counsel regarding the continued demand for money and jewellery for arranging a meeting with her family. (ANI)

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