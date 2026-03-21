Iran Warns US, Israel Of 'Extensive' Retaliatory Strikes On Assets

Iran Threatens Extensive Retaliation

Iran on Saturday issued a strong warning to the United States and Israel, stating that any attack on its infrastructure would be met with more extensive retaliatory strikes amid escalating conflict in the region, Iranian State Media Tasnim News Agency reported.

A spokesperson for the Central Khatam al-Anbiya Headquarters said that Iran's armed forces are prepared to intensify their response if aggression continues. "Strike our infrastructure, and we will strike more important and numerous infrastructure of yours. We remain powerful and will remain powerful by the permission of God," the spokesperson said, as quoted by Tasnim News Agency, underlining Iran's readiness to escalate its military response.

He further stated that Iran is not only defending itself but also acting in the interest of regional security and the broader Muslim world. "Iran is fighting not only in defence of itself but also for the security of the region and Muslims," the spokesperson added, as quoted by Tasnim News Agency.

Strait of Hormuz and Path of Resistance

The Central Khatam al-Anbiya Headquarters is Iran's highest operational command unit that coordinates operations between the Army and the Islamic Revolution Guards Corps (IRGC). Highlighting strategic waterways, the spokesperson asserted Iran's strength in the Strait of Hormuz, a critical global energy transit route, signalling its importance in the ongoing conflict.

The spokesperson further warned of prolonged conflict and stated that the path to countering adversaries lies in resistance. "Iran is showing greatness in the Strait of Hormuz. We have learned the path to your defeat, and it is resistance. The enemies know that continuing the war means another ruin upon their ruined bases, which will not be rebuildable," he added, as quoted by Tasmin News Agency.

Reaffirming Iran's stance, the spokesperson said the conflict would persist until threats against the country are eliminated. "This war will continue until the option of aggression against this land is removed from the agenda of the criminals," he said, adding that Iran's armed forces would expand the scope of their response in the event of further attacks.

Conflict Follows Attack on Natanz, Killing of Supreme Leader

The remarks come following the US and Israel jointly launching an attack on Iran's key uranium-enrichment facility in Natanz, as reported by Iranian state media Tasnim News Agency.

The strike targeted the Natanz Nuclear Facility, one of Iran's most significant nuclear sites; however, no radioactive leaks had been detected following the attack, and residents living near the facility were not at risk.

The development comes against the escalating tensions and conflict that began on February 28 with the killing of 86-year-old Iran's Supreme Leader, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, in joint military strikes by the US and Israel, after which Iran, in its retaliation, targeted Israeli and US assets in several Gulf countries and Israel, causing disruption in the waterway and affecting international energy markets and global economic stability.

Due to the conflict in the region, Iran has virtually closed the Strait of Hormuz, a critical transit route for global energy supply. Following the death of Ali Khamenei, Mojtaba Khamenei, son of the former leader, was appointed as the new Supreme Leader of the Islamic Republic.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Asianet Newsable English staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)