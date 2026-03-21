Security Tightened Around Noida Airport 5 Police Outposts Set Up Ahead Of CM Yogi's Visit

MENAFN - IANS) Greater Noida, March 21 (IANS) As the inauguration date of the Noida International Airport draws closer, security and traffic management arrangements around it in Gautam Buddh Nagar have been strengthened. Five new temporary police outposts have been set up in the vicinity, officials said on Saturday.

The move has been undertaken under the direction of Police Commissioner Laxmi Singh to enhance both internal and external security around the airport zone, which is considered highly sensitive. Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath will be in Noida on Sunday to oversee the preparations for the inauguration of the new airport.

The newly created outposts are located at Milestone 32 km, the Cargo Terminal, the Domestic Terminal, Milestone 27 km, and Milestone 15 km. These will facilitate improved surveillance and quicker response to any security-related incidents within and around the airport premises.

To ensure seamless traffic movement and rapid emergency response, seven additional PCR/PRV vehicles have been deployed across key locations. One PCR vehicle will patrol the Yamuna Expressway stretch between the Jewar Toll Plaza and Falaida Cut, while another will monitor the airport's main access road.

Two PRV vehicles have been assigned to conduct regular patrols in nearby rural areas, and the remaining three will operate within the Domestic Terminal police station limits.

Officials said all vehicles are equipped with modern security systems to enable swift action during emergencies. Continuous patrolling is expected to enhance safety for commuters and residents while ensuring efficient traffic regulation in the area.

During his visit, CM Yogi Adityanath will inspect the ongoing work associated with the airport project and seek detailed briefings from officials.

Officials will brief him on the layout plan for Prime Minister Narendra Modi's rally, the preparations at the public meeting venue, and strategies related to crowd management.

PM Modi is scheduled to inaugurate this airport on March 28. Accordingly, preparations are currently going on in full swing.

CM Yogi Adityanath's visit to Noida is not only significant from a preparation point of view but is also a crucial step towards ensuring the success of the grand inauguration ceremony on March 28.