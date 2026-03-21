Doorstep Voting Facility Introduced For Senior Citizens, Pwds In Tamil Nadu

MENAFN - IANS) Chennai, March 21 (IANS) With the announcement of the Tamil Nadu Assembly elections, the Election Commission of India (ECI) has rolled out a special doorstep voting facility to ensure greater accessibility and inclusivity in the electoral process.

The initiative is aimed at enabling senior citizens aged above 85 years and persons with disabilities (PwDs) with more than 40 per cent benchmark disability to cast their votes from the comfort of their homes.

As part of this initiative, eligible voters will be provided with Form 12D, which allows them to opt for postal ballot voting from home. The process of distributing these forms is already underway.

Booth Level Officers (BLOs) are visiting the residences of eligible voters to hand over Form 12D and assist them in understanding the procedure. They will also collect the duly filled forms directly from the voters, ensuring a hassle-free experience.

According to the guidelines, the completed Form 12D must be submitted within five days from the date of the election notification. In practical terms, voters are required to return the filled forms to the polling officials on or before April 4. Once submitted, the Returning Officer will process these applications and facilitate the voting process at the voter's residence through postal ballot arrangements.

Election authorities have also put in place a support mechanism for those who may not be able to connect with their respective BLOs. Such voters can reach out to the district election control room through the toll-free helpline numbers 1913 or 1800 425 7012.

Officials at the control room will coordinate with the concerned BLOs to ensure that eligible voters receive Form 12D and are included in the doorstep voting process.

Importantly, the facility is entirely optional. Eligible voters who prefer to vote in person at their designated polling stations can choose not to submit Form 12D and follow the usual voting procedure on polling day.

The introduction of doorstep voting reflects the Election Commission's continued efforts to make elections more inclusive, ensuring that no eligible voter is left behind due to age or physical limitations.