Skilling Is Key To India's Journey To Become Global Human Resources Hub: V-P Radhakrishnan

MENAFN - IANS) Mumbai, March 21 (IANS) Vice-President C.P. Radhakrishnan said on Saturday that the convocation was not just a celebration of academic achievement, but a significant milestone in India's journey towards becoming a global hub of skilled human capital.

The Vice-President noted that under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, India has witnessed a transformative shift in its approach to skilling and human capital development.

He highlighted major initiatives such as Skill India, Pradhan Mantri Skilling and Employability Transformation through Upgraded ITIs (PM-SETU), the Skill India Digital Hub, the establishment of the Ministry of Skill Development and Entrepreneurship, and reforms in vocational training, saying that these initiatives have redefined how India prepares its youth for the future.

He was speaking at the first convocation of the Ratan Tata Maharashtra State Skills University in Mumbai as the chief guest on Saturday and addressed the graduating students on the importance of skill development, employability and new-age technologies.

Addressing the gathering while congratulating the graduating students, the Vice-President noted that these students have created history by being the first batch of the university.

Speaking about India's demographic advantage, Vice-President Radhakrishnan said that India's young population can become a great strength if properly skilled, but can become a challenge if not equipped with the right skills.

He urged the graduates to act as ambassadors of India's talent and capability wherever they work, noting that their dedication and professionalism will enhance India's global credibility.

Reflecting on his earlier tenure as Governor of Maharashtra and other states, the Vice-President emphasised that universities and academic institutions must continuously update their curriculum to meet modern challenges and align education with industry requirements.

He stressed that degrees are meaningful only when they translate into employability and called for greater focus on skill development and new-age technologies.

The Vice-President also appreciated the vision of Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, noting that the state is now competing with leading global economies.

Referring to the legacy of Ratan Tata, Vice-President Radhakrishnan said that the university carries a profound responsibility to bridge the gap between education and employability while nurturing socially responsible individuals.

He noted that the industry must grow along with a sense of social responsibility, which makes great leaders role models for the nation.

The Vice-President also launched the "Say No to Drugs" campaign and visited the exhibition set up by industry partners under Corporate Social Responsibility initiatives.