President Murmu Offers Prayers At Mathura's Danghati Temple, Plants Sapling

President Murmu's visit to Mathura

President Droupadi Murmu on Saturday offered prayers at the Danghati Temple in Mathura and undertook the sacred Govardhan parikrama. President Murmu also worshipped at the Mansi Ganga lake and planted a sapling on the occasion of International Day of Forests.

"President Droupadi Murmu had darshan and performed aarti at the Danghati Temple in Mathura and undertook the sacred Govardhan Parikrama. During her Parikrama, she planted a sapling on the occasion of International Day of Forests. The President also offered prayers at the sacred lake Mansi Ganga," the X post from Rashtrapati Bhavan wrote.

Engagements in Vrindavan

Meets Saint Premanand Maharaj

On Friday, President Droupadi Murmu met revered saint Premanand Maharaj at his Shri Hit Radha Keli Kunj Ashram in Vrindavan, Uttar Pradesh.

In a post on X, Bhajan Marg wrote, "President of India, Draupadi Murmu, came to meet Pujya Maharaj ji. Bhajan Marg | Most revered Vrindavan Rasik Saint Shri Hit Premanand Govind Sharan Maharaj Hit Radha Keli Kunj, Varaha Ghat, Vrindavan Dham."

Prays at Baba Neem Karoli Samadhi

Apart from meeting Premanand Maharaj, President Murmu also visited the sacred samadhi site of Baba Neem Karoli Ji in Vrindavan and offered prayers.

Uttar Pradesh Governor Anandiben Patel was also present with the President.

In a post on X, Jan Bhavan Uttar Pradesh informed about the visit. "Honourable Droupadi Murmu and the state's Honourable Anandiben Patel arrived today at the sacred samadhi site of Baba Neem Karoli in Vrindavan and performed darshan and worship with devotion," the post read.

Visit to Ayodhya's Ram Mandir

On Thursday, President Murmu visited Shri Ram Janmbhoomi Mandir in Ayodhya and had darshan of Ram Lalla, also performing darshan and aarti at various places within the temple complex and conducting the Shri Ram Yantra Sthapana and Pujan, according to a release.

Speaking on the occasion, the President said it was her supreme privilege to touch the sacred dust of Ayodhya, the city where Prabhu Shri Ram was born. She described it as a truly blessed occasion to be present on Chaitra Shukla Pratipada, marking the commencement of Samvatsar 2083 and the first day of Navratri.

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