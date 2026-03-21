Rishab Rikhiram Sharma's Sitar Concert Mesmerises A Star-Studded Mumbai

Renowned sitar maestro Rishab Rikhiram Sharma mesmerised Mumbai on Friday evening with a soulful performance that captivated the audience. The concert drew a star-studded crowd, including Bollywood luminaries such as Deepika Padukone, Gauri Khan, Maheep Kapoor, Mrunal Thakur, and Tara Sutaria. All were spellbound by Rishab's magical performance.

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Star-Studded Audience for Mental Health Tour

The Mumbai leg of the Sitar for Mental Health India Tour 2026, produced by Team Innovation and District by Zomato, also saw Mika Singh, Raj Shamani, Jasleen Royal, Samay Raina, Kumar Mangalam Birla, Nikhil Kamath, Soha Ali Khan, Sayani Gupta, Bhavna Pandey, amongst others.

A Soulful and Mindful Performance

The concert opened with a calming guided breathing exercise led by Rishab, accompanied by the gentle hum of the tanpura, inviting the audience into a deeply reflective and mindful space. He then performed a rich repertoire of ragas, including Bihaag and Kedar, Tilak Kamod and Shyam Kalyan, seamlessly weaving them into the evocative Raag Tilak Shyam.

Unveiling the 'SITARA' Electric Sitar

A defining highlight of the night was the Mumbai unveiling of 'SITARA - The Next-Generation Electric Sitar', developed in collaboration with his father, master luthier Sanjay Sharma of the renowned Rikhi Ram lineage.

Nationwide Tour Continues

The 10-city tour continues its journey across India with upcoming shows in Pune, Hyderabad, Jaipur, Chennai, Ahmedabad, Chandigarh, Kolkata and before culminating in New Delhi in April. (ANI)

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