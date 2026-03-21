KKR Bowling Won't Worry Opponents, Varun's Novelty Gone: Ashwin

Former Indian all-rounder Ravichandran Ashwin said that he does not think the opponents will be worried about the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) bowling attack, saying that the novelty factor of spinner Varun Chakravarthy feels gone after a dip in form during the T20 World Cup.

The three-time champions KKR will start off their campaign against the five-time champions Mumbai Indians (MI) in Mumbai on March 29. A big concern for the team would be the form of Varun. Even though the mystery spinner finished as the joint highest wicket-taker in the T20 World Cup with 14 scalps at an average of 20.50, it was a mixed bag tournament for him.

In the group stage matches, he dominated with nine wickets in four matches, including a four-wicket haul and had an economy rate of over 5. But from Super Eights to the final, Varun leaked runs at the economy rate of over 10 and took just five wickets in five innings.

Ashwin Questions KKR's Bowling Attack

Speaking on his YouTube channel, Ashwin said, " I do not think oppositions will be worried after looking at KKR's bowling attack. I think the mystery factory, the novelty factor, and the fear, that particular facet, would have gone. Earlier, batters used to go to the analyst's room, watch the bowler's hand, or just look to take a single."

He also said that Varun is at that stage of his career where he needs to find an answer, and it happens with every cricketer in his career. He feels the bowler's "novelty factor" is out. "Varun is at a stage in his career, where he has to find answers. But, it is natural for every cricketer's progress and his career. I think the novelty factor is out. Sunil Narine also cannot bowl the faster ball anymore, because of his action. Eden Gardens is a small ground, so now it becomes easy for the opposition to say, 'Hey, you know what, here is a team that is not going to make me scared, so let us go after them'," he added.

Injury Woes Plague Bowling Unit

He also said that during the auction, he felt that KKR's bowling attack looked solid, but with Bangladesh pacer Mustafizur Rahman not playing in the tournament, Matheesha Pathirana facing injury concerns, and Harshit Rana's participation in the tournament also under a cloud, KKR needs someone to do the "heavy lifting". However, Ashwin was really happy with Zimbabwe pacer Blessing Muzarabani being roped in as a replacement for Mustafizur following a brilliant performance with the ball in Zimbabwe's Super Eight run in the T20 World Cup, with 13 scalps in six games at an average of 14.46.

"After the auction, I had said that KKR's bowling attack is solid. But now, Mustafizur Rahman is not there. Pathirana's injury is there, Harshit Rana has been ruled out. KKR have the Blessing of Muzarabani. I am happy for him because he has worked hard, and I am excited to see them, but with all the injuries plaguing them, somebody has to do the heavy lifting. I can't see anyone who can do that," he added.

'Jeetbo Is Not There': Ashwin on KKR's Motto

Referring to KKR's motto of 'Korbo, Lorbo, Jeetbo Re' (We will do, we will fight, we will win), the 'Jeetbo' does not feel there this time around, with Shreyas Iyer, the skipper who got the trophy to Kolkata after a decade back in 2024, leading the Punjab Kings (PBKS) now.

"Korbo is there, Lorbo is there, but I don't think Jeetbo is there. KKR won the title three times, twice under Gautam Gambhir and once under Shreyas Iyer. Now that I think about it, with Shreyas Iyer, you had a qualifying opportunity that went to another team. Shreyas Iyer's captaincy history is compelling. KKR's loss ended up being PBKS' gain," said Ashwin.

(ANI)

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Asianet Newsable English staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)