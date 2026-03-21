Man Performs Dangerous 'Donuts' In ₹5 Crore Lamborghini On Bengaluru's MG Road, Video Goes Viral
The footage was originally posted by a social media user who alerted Bengaluru traffic authorities. The user claimed that the vehicle, bearing registration KA 05 NR 0009, was seen spinning in circles multiple times, generating tyre smoke and endangering nearby motorists.
The user tagged the Bengaluru Police and urged action against the driver, writing:“Video from last night in Bengaluru. Lamborghini KA 05 NR 0009 seen repeatedly doing donuts at a public junction under a flyover while other vehicles were present, posing a safety risk. @blrcitytraffic, @BlrCityPolice, please look into this and take action if required.”Also Read | Eid namaz timings for Bengaluru, Delhi, Lucknow, Hyderabad and Srinagar What did police officials say?
According to a report by Deccan Herald (DH), police officials stated that the driver performed stunts while circling the junction twice, adding that they were also seen standing out of the sunroof and screaming.
“Operating vehicles in a reckless manner on public roads is a non-negotiable violation of the law,” a senior traffic police officer told DH.“An FIR has been registered under sections pertaining to rash and negligent driving and endangering human life.”Also Read | Bengaluru on 3-day rain alert; is interplay of two anti-cyclones behind it? Police crack down on stunt riders in KR Pura
Meanwhile, on Tuesday evening, the Bengaluru traffic police booked 22 men on charges of performing wheelie stunts to celebrate Shab-e-Qadar within KR Pura limits.Also Read | Watch: Bengaluru family tries to courier elderly father in gunnysack
According to a Times of India report, the individuals were carrying out stunts at the Medahalli and Bhattarahalli junctions. Acting on a tip-off, officers in plain clothes were deployed at the locations. Once the riders gathered and began performing stunts, they were apprehended, and their two-wheelers were seized.
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