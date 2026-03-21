Mongolia Observes International Day Of Forests

MENAFN - Nam News Network) ULAN BATOR, March 21 (NNN-Xinhua) - Mongolia marked the International Day of Forests on Saturday, aiming to raise public awareness about the importance of forests and trees, the Ministry of Environment and Climate Change reported. To commemorate the day, a national conference titled“Mongolian Forestry Policy, Science, and Technology” was held in Ulan Bator, the capital city, on Saturday.

“Forests are not only natural resources but also strategically important ecosystems that help mitigate climate change, protect water resources, and preserve biodiversity. Therefore, implementing science-based policies for forest protection, restoration and sustainable use is our priority,” said Batbaatar Bat, minister of environment and climate change, during the opening ceremony.

Mongolia has a total land area of 1.56 million square kilometers, of which less than 10 percent is covered by forests. According to official data, nearly 77 percent of the country's territory has been affected by desertification and land degradation.

To address this challenge, the Asian country launched a nationwide tree-planting campaign in October 2021, which aims to plant at least a billion trees by 2030 to combat desertification.

Since the campaign's launch, approximately 128 million trees have been planted across the country, according to the ministry. In addition, the country is also set to host the 17th session of the Conference of the Parties (COP17) to the United Nations Convention to Combat Desertification later this year, aiming to accelerate global action against desertification, land degradation and drought.

Observed annually on March 21, the International Day of Forests raises awareness of the vital role forests play in sustaining ecosystems and human well-being. The theme for 2026,“Forests and Economies,” highlights the central role of forests in supporting livelihoods and creating economic opportunities across sectors.

–NNN-Xinhua

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