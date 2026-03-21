Int'l Atomic Energy Agency Urges Restraint After Latest Attack On Iran Nuclear Facility

MENAFN - Nam News Network) VIENNA(NNN-DPA) – The International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) has called on the warring parties to exercise military restraint after the latest attack on Iran's Natanz nuclear facility, one of the country's most important uranium enrichment sites.

It is essential to avoid any risk of a nuclear accident, IAEA Director General Rafael Grossi wrote on X.He said Iran had informed the IAEA in Vienna of the attack.“No increase in off-site radiation levels reported,” he said.

That came after Iran reported another attack on Natanz, saying the underground plant was targeted on Saturday. The White House has said a key objective of the war it launched alongside Israel on February 28 is to prevent Iran from ever acquiring nuclear weapons.

Earlier this month, the IAEA confirmed new damage to entrance buildings at the underground enrichment facility in Natanz.

The United States and Israel had already bombed Iran's nuclear infrastructure in June 2025. After those strikes, President Donald Trump said Iran's nuclear facilites had been“completely and totally obliterated.”

Tehran has denied seeking to develop nuclear weapons.

–NNN-DPA