JAF, PSD Issue Statement On Missiles, Drone Attacks

MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Mar. 21 (Petra)-- The Jordan Armed Forces (JAF) - the Arab Army and the Public Security Directorate issued a statement today outlining the impact of the ongoing regional conflict on the Kingdom during its third week.According to the Military Media Directorate, the Jordan Armed Forces dealt with dozens of missiles and drones launched from Iran toward Jordanian territory, with a total of 36 projectiles recorded.The Royal Jordanian Air Force successfully intercepted and destroyed 14 missiles and 21 drones, while one attack was not intercepted.Since the outbreak of the conflict, a total of 240 missiles and drones have been launched toward Jordan. Of these, 222 have been intercepted and destroyed, while 18 managed to evade air defenses.The Military Media Directorate emphasized that the Jordan Armed Forces continue to fulfill their duty in safeguarding the nation and defending it against any aggression, utilizing all available capabilities to ensure the safety of citizens and residents.Meanwhile, the spokesperson for the Public Security Directorate reported that civil defense and police teams handled 114 incidents this week related to falling debris from missiles and drones across most governorates. One injury was recorded a child who sustained minor injuries but has since been treated and discharged from the hospital.The spokesperson added that since the beginning of the conflict, a total of 414 debris-related incidents have been recorded, resulting in 24 injuries. All injured individuals have since recovered and left hospitals.Authorities renewed warnings against gathering near or tampering with suspicious objects or debris due to their potential danger. Citizens and residents were urged to strictly follow official safety guidelines and rely only on verified information from official sources, avoiding the spread of rumors and misinformation.The Public Security Directorate also called on the public to report any suspicious objects immediately by contacting the emergency number 911.