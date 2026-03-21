Shelia Tiffany Schaper Highlights The Power And Potential Of Children With Special Needs In A Boy Named Kareem

MENAFN - GetNews) Author and educator Shelia Tiffany Schaper introduces readers to a heartfelt and inspiring story in her debut book, A Boy Named Kareem. Drawing from years of experience working with children with special needs, Schaper presents a powerful narrative that celebrates the dreams, talents, and limitless potential of children who are often misunderstood or overlooked.

A Boy Named Kareem centers on the idea that every child, regardless of ability, carries extraordinary gifts waiting to be discovered. The story highlights how encouragement, patience, and belief from adults and peers can transform a child's life. Through meaningful support and acceptance, children with special needs can develop confidence, pursue their dreams, and contribute their unique strengths to the world around them.

Inspired by real-life experiences in classrooms and youth programs, Schaper crafted this fictionalized account to reflect the challenges and triumphs faced by children with autism and other special needs. The book underscores an important message for families, educators, and communities: when children are seen, supported, and believed in, they are empowered to achieve more than others may expect.

The author's background provides authenticity to the story. Schaper earned a Bachelor of Arts in Human Development from California State University, East Bay and has spent many years working closely with children of all abilities. She has served as a case supervisor for children with disabilities and has taught special education at the elementary, middle, and high school levels. In addition to her work in education, she is a seasoned youth sports coach who has led both girls' and boys' basketball teams and organized start-up programs across AAU and school athletics.

Her inspiration for A Boy Named Kareem came from witnessing firsthand the remarkable talents and aspirations of her students. Through this book, she hopes to raise awareness within school systems and communities while encouraging people to see children with special needs not through limitations, but through possibility and promise.

Outside of writing and teaching, Schaper is active in community and youth programs. She is a volunteer in several youth organizations, a black belt in martial arts, a praise dancer at her church, and the proud mother of four sons. Her work reflects a deep commitment to helping young people recognize their worth and potential.

A Boy Named Kareem is Schaper's first book and marks the beginning of her effort to amplify the stories and dreams of children with special needs. The book is now available through major online retailers, including Amazon, inviting readers to experience a story that champions inclusion, encouragement, and the belief that every child deserves the chance to shine.

Global Book Network - Shelia Tiffany Schaper, Author of A Boy Named Kareem





