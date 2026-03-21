Rabbi Ira Brawer Shares His Powerful Redemption Story In New Memoir An Atheist Drug Dealer And A Rabbi

MENAFN - GetNews) Rabbi Ira Brawer, a prominent leader in the Messianic Jewish community and the founder of Shalom Boca Messianic Synagogue, releases his new memoir, An Atheist, Drug Dealer, and a Rabbi. This deeply personal account chronicles Brawer's dramatic journey from a life of brokenness and rebellion to faith and purpose in Yeshua (Jesus), culminating in his establishment of a thriving Messianic congregation in South Florida.

Born and raised in New York City to Jewish immigrant parents who fled Nazi Germany and Austria, Brawer's early life was steeped in traditional Jewish practices. However, after leaving Orthodox Judaism, he found himself entangled in the counterculture of the 1960s and early 1970s. His time in Boulder, Colorado, was marked by involvement in the hippie and drug scene, ultimately leading him to drug dealing.

After a failed marriage, Brawer met Gloria, a Southern Baptist who would play a pivotal role in his life. Her commitment to Jesus sparked a two-year journey of questioning and exploration, eventually leading Brawer to accept Yeshua as the Messiah on the evening of Yom Kippur, the holiest day on the Jewish calendar.

In An Atheist, Drug Dealer, and a Rabbi, Brawer reflects on the profound transformation that took place in his life, emphasizing that nothing is beyond God's love and forgiveness. "For those that may feel lost and broken, that nothing that has happened to you or that you have done is beyond God's love and forgiveness in Yeshua. If God can do what He did for me, then He can do it for you," says Brawer.

Brawer's spiritual journey led him to play an instrumental role in the founding of Shalom Boca Messianic Synagogue in South Florida, where he serves as Rabbi. Ordained by the Union of Messianic Jewish Congregations, Brawer is committed to spreading the message of redemption and hope that he himself experienced.

Married to Gloria for 43 years, Rabbi Brawer is the proud father of five children and eleven grandchildren. His memoir serves as a gift not only to his family but to all those seeking a message of hope and healing.

To learn more about Rabbi Ira Brawer and his work, visit or listen to his podcast on YouTube at @shalomboca.

Global Book Network - Ira Brawer, Author of An Atheist, Drug Dealer, and a Rabbi





