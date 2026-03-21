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Meghna Singhania Receives Science & Sustainability Award At UK Alumni Awards
(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) 21st March 2026, Bengaluru – The British Council recently organised the 12th edition of the Study UK Alumni Awards 2026 in Bengaluru,
celebrating the outstanding achievements of UK alumni across the world. The awards shine a spotlight on the lasting impact that UK
higher education has had on alumni and the significant contributions they have made in their respective fields.
The event was attended by Alison Barrett MBE, Country Director India, British Council, and Janaka Pushpanathan, Director South India, British Council, who opened the evening with remarks. Dr. M.C. Sudhakar, Honourable Minister of Higher Education, Government of Karnataka, was the Chief Guest, who recognized this year's award
finalists and winners.
Among the awardees was Meghna A. Singhania, Founder and Editor-in-Chief of Medical Dialogues, who was honoured with the
Science and Sustainability Award for her exceptional work in medical journalism. Singhania's platform, Medical Dialogues, is dedicated to
providing credible health information while combating medical misinformation and simplifying science for the masses.
"I am deeply honoured to receive this recognition," said Meghna A. Singhania. "This award is a testament to the hard work and dedication of my incredible team at Medical Dialogues. The success of our platform is driven by the collective efforts of doctors, journalists, and fact-checkers who work tirelessly to ensure that
credible health information is accessible to the public across India. Our shared mission has always been to simplify complex science for the masses and provide clear, trustworthy health information that empowers
individuals to make informed healthcare decisions."
Medical Dialogues has emerged as a leading force in medical news and fact-checking since its inception. The platform has earned
recognitions from global organizations such as the Google News Initiative, the World Health Organization (WHO), and the International
Fact-Checking Network (IFCN) for its efforts in delivering reliable health information and addressing misinformation.
Singhania's academic background, with an MSc in Economics from LSE and an MSc in Finance and Economics from Warwick Business School, has been instrumental in shaping her approach to healthcare communication and public policy.
The Study UK Alumni Awards celebrate the achievements of UK alumni who have demonstrated leadership, innovation, and a commitment to making a
positive difference in their industries and communities. The awards are presented annually in four categories: Science and Sustainability,
Culture, Creativity and Sport, Social Action, and Business and Innovation.
Since its inception, Medical Dialogues has played a pivotal role in fighting medical misinformation in India and providing reliable,
evidence-based health information to both healthcare professionals and
the public.
celebrating the outstanding achievements of UK alumni across the world. The awards shine a spotlight on the lasting impact that UK
higher education has had on alumni and the significant contributions they have made in their respective fields.
The event was attended by Alison Barrett MBE, Country Director India, British Council, and Janaka Pushpanathan, Director South India, British Council, who opened the evening with remarks. Dr. M.C. Sudhakar, Honourable Minister of Higher Education, Government of Karnataka, was the Chief Guest, who recognized this year's award
finalists and winners.
Among the awardees was Meghna A. Singhania, Founder and Editor-in-Chief of Medical Dialogues, who was honoured with the
Science and Sustainability Award for her exceptional work in medical journalism. Singhania's platform, Medical Dialogues, is dedicated to
providing credible health information while combating medical misinformation and simplifying science for the masses.
"I am deeply honoured to receive this recognition," said Meghna A. Singhania. "This award is a testament to the hard work and dedication of my incredible team at Medical Dialogues. The success of our platform is driven by the collective efforts of doctors, journalists, and fact-checkers who work tirelessly to ensure that
credible health information is accessible to the public across India. Our shared mission has always been to simplify complex science for the masses and provide clear, trustworthy health information that empowers
individuals to make informed healthcare decisions."
Medical Dialogues has emerged as a leading force in medical news and fact-checking since its inception. The platform has earned
recognitions from global organizations such as the Google News Initiative, the World Health Organization (WHO), and the International
Fact-Checking Network (IFCN) for its efforts in delivering reliable health information and addressing misinformation.
Singhania's academic background, with an MSc in Economics from LSE and an MSc in Finance and Economics from Warwick Business School, has been instrumental in shaping her approach to healthcare communication and public policy.
The Study UK Alumni Awards celebrate the achievements of UK alumni who have demonstrated leadership, innovation, and a commitment to making a
positive difference in their industries and communities. The awards are presented annually in four categories: Science and Sustainability,
Culture, Creativity and Sport, Social Action, and Business and Innovation.
Since its inception, Medical Dialogues has played a pivotal role in fighting medical misinformation in India and providing reliable,
evidence-based health information to both healthcare professionals and
the public.
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