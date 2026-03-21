Two Maoist Operatives Arrested In Bihar Arms, Explosives Seized

MENAFN - IANS) Patna, March 21 (IANS) In a major breakthrough in the ongoing crackdown on Maoist activities in Bihar, a joint team of the Special Task Force (STF) and Nawada Police has arrested two Maoist operatives linked to a banned organisation.

According to an official, the arrested individuals are associated with the People's Liberation Front of India (PLFI).

They have been identified as Dayanand Rajvanshi alias 'Gurjar' alias 'Pappu' and Mithlesh Rajvanshi, both residents of Hardiya village under the Rajauli police station area.

The arrests were made following specific intelligence inputs indicating the presence of the two operatives in the region.

Acting on this information, the STF and local police launched a joint raid and successfully apprehended both suspects.

“Based on their questioning, security forces conducted further searches in a nearby forested area and recovered a large cache of weapons along with approximately 40 kilograms of explosive material,” an official said.

Officials said that, based on inputs received during interrogation, a search operation was conducted in the Bhanekhap forest and hilly region under the jurisdiction of Rajauli police station.

During the raid, security forces recovered two standard rifles, 20 live cartridges, one tactical gear set with a bulletproof plate, nine detonators, approximately 40 kilograms of explosives (packed in separate packets), and around 100 metres of Cordex (detonating cord).

Police officials described the recovery as highly significant, indicating preparations for potential disruptive activities in the region.

Preliminary investigations suggest that both accused had been associated with the banned outfit for a long time and were allegedly attempting to revive and intensify Maoist activities in the region.

The police described the operation as a significant success, noting that it could help prevent potential incidents and weaken extremist networks operating in the area.

An FIR has been registered at Rajauli Police Station, and further legal proceedings are underway.

Interrogation of the arrested individuals is continuing, with agencies attempting to uncover the wider network and possible links to other operatives.

Authorities have reiterated a strict stance against extremism, warning that any attempt to disturb law and order in the state will be dealt with firmly.