Dortmund Extend Injured Captain Can's Contract

MENAFN - The Peninsula) AFP

Berlin: Borussia Dortmund have made good on their promise to support captain Emre Can as he recovers from an ACL injury, extending his deal by one season until 2027 on Saturday.

Can suffered the season-ending knee injury in Dortmund's 3-2 home loss to Bayern Munich in February after slipping on advertising hoardings.

The 32-year-old was expected to move on in the summer but Dortmund sporting director Lars Ricken said the club discussed an extension with Can once the diagnosis became clear.

Calling Can "an absolute role model and a leader," Ricken said in a statement: "We said immediately after his serious injury that we wanted to continue supporting him.

"Now Emre needs to focus entirely on his recovery, and then we'll be delighted when he returns to the pitch."

Can arrived at the club in 2020 from Juventus and is set to become Dortmund's longest-serving current player next season.

"My goal is to get healthy again as quickly as possible, to be back on the pitch with my teammates, and to be successful with the club," Can said.