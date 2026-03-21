Pani Puri Vendor's Staggering Monthly Income Shocks Social Media: 'His Earnings Are More Than My CTC'

MENAFN - Live Mint) A pani puri vendor has grabbed eyeballs and triggered chatter on social media after a content creator revealed his earnings – amounting to ₹90,000 per month, leaving many on the internet in disbelief. The street-side seller's income came to light when digital creator Cassy Pareira spent an entire day working as a helper at the stall.

Pareira assisted the vendor with a range of tasks, from chopping onions and peeling potatoes to preparing fillings for puris, serving food, and handling customers.

In the now-viral clip, the content creator shared that the stall sold over 120 puris in just one hour. He explained that after a brief break, business quickly picked up again as the crowd continued to swell through the evening. Pareira, who also interacted with several visitors during the day, described the public response and support as“amazing”.

Earnings breakdown

The shop runs from 4 PM to 10 PM, offering plates priced at ₹30 each. On average, around 80 to 100 plates are sold every day, translating to an estimated daily income of ₹3,000.

Based on these figures, the business generates approximately ₹90,000 per month and about ₹10.8 lakh annually, Pareira said.

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The video went viral in no time, with Pareira urging viewers to share it with their friends pursuing BCom. While many viewers applauded the vendor's entrepreneurial spirit, a sizeable section of social media expressed doubts about the claims, particularly questioning the calculations and the feasibility of achieving such profits.

Reacting to the video, one internet user wrote,“His earnings are more than my CTC.”

Another commented,“The best thing about owning a food shop is free food for life.”

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A third user said sarcastically,“He has a personal issue with BCom graduates.”

A fourth user asked,“But how much does a BCom graduate make?”

GST scrutiny in a similar case

Meanwhile, last year, a pani puri vendor from Tamil Nadu came under the scrutiny of Goods and Services Tax (GST) authorities after reportedly receiving online payments amounting to ₹40 lakh during the 2023–24 financial year. The notice, which was circulating widely on social media, instructed the vendor to appear in person and furnish financial records of transactions from the past three years.

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The vendor was summoned under Section 70 of the Tamil Nadu Goods and Services Tax Act and the Central GST Act on December 17, 2024. GST regulations mandate that businesses with an annual turnover exceeding ₹40 lakh must register and comply with taxation rules.

Disclaimer: This report is based on user-generated content from social media. Livemint has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.