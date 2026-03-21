Kerala Shocker: Family Of Five Found Dead In Kochi Note Alleges Harassment By In-Laws

Kochi: A truly heartbreaking incident has come to light from Ernakulam in Kerala, where five members of a single family, including three children, were found dead. The family was originally from Thiruvananthapuram and had moved to Vaduthala for medical treatment. Police have recovered a death note from the house and have started an investigation.

Family Had Moved for Medical Treatment

The deceased have been identified as Sreekumari, her daughter Aswathy S Nair, and her three children, Karnivan (14), Keerthavan (4), and a two-year-old girl. The family had moved into a rented house in Vaduthala just two months ago. They had come to Ernakulam to get treatment at Aster Medcity.

To make the move, they had even rented out their own house in Thiruvananthapuram from February 2025. It was a decision they took purely for the sake of the medical treatment.

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Death Note Reveals Shocking Details

Police officials said that based on the death note and a preliminary look, this appears to be a case of mass suicide. The note makes some serious allegations against the family of Aswathy's late husband.

It claims that constant harassment from her in-laws is the reason for this drastic step. The note mentions that Aswathy's husband had also died by suicide some time ago, and after his death, the harassment from his family became unbearable.

"We are investigating all the points mentioned in the note," said Central ACP C. Premanandakrishnan.

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