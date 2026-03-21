International Day Of Forests 2026: Protecting Forests For A Healthier Planet

International Day of Forests is observed on March 21, serving as a reminder of the essential role forests play in maintaining the health of our planet. Forests are more than just habitats for animals; they help control the climate, store carbon, and support the livelihoods of people. Recent studies show that using smarter, less damaging forestry methods can help forests recover more quickly, store more carbon, and still allow for timber production.

Reduced-impact logging forest management (RIL-FM) is a method that benefits tropical forests, such as the Amazon. Unlike traditional logging, which can harm the environment, RIL-FM uses careful planning to cause less damage.

Researchers measured forest growth and biomass over 30 years on a farm near Paragominas in Pará, Brazil. Biomass, which is the total weight of all living and dead plant matter, is an important indicator of how well a forest is recovering and how much carbon it is storing.

Long-Term Recovery

The research, published in Journal of Environmental Management, found that forests managed with RIL-FM almost reached the structure of fully mature forests.

Over the study period, these areas gained an average of 70.68 megagrams per hectare, while areas managed with traditional logging lost biomass, and untouched areas remained largely unchanged. At their peak, RIL-FM forests stored up to 353.42 Mg/ha of biomass, which was higher than other methods. This shows that careful logging can help forests recover and enhance their ability to capture carbon.

Sustainable Practices

RIL-FM depends on scientific planning instead of random cutting. It involves mapping all the trees that can be harvested, choosing the right trees to cut, limiting damage by cutting in certain directions, removing vines, and designing roads carefully. By keeping minimum tree sizes and spacing between species, the forest can maintain its genetic diversity and ability to reproduce.

Forest Conservation

The 30-year study offers strong evidence to guide policymakers and conservation groups in promoting sustainable forest management and considering incentives like carbon markets.

Forests are essential for life on Earth. By using reduced-impact management and enforcing sustainable practices, we can help forests continue to thrive, store carbon, support wildlife, and provide resources for future generations. Protecting forests is not just a choice, it is a responsibility for ensuring a healthier planet.