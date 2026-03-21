Varanasi Student Chased, Shot Dead By Senior On Campus, Video Shows Chaos, Panic (WATCH)

In a chilling broad daylight attack, a 23-year-old student of Udai Pratap Autonomous College in Uttar Pradesh's Varanasi, was gunned down inside the campus on Friday afternoon, allegedly by a senior. The accused fled immediately after the shooting, triggering panic across the college.

Police were deployed to contain the rapidly escalating situation.

Surya Pratap Singh, a fourth-semester BS Mathematics student from Ghazipur, was standing in the Social Science faculty corridor when Manjeet Chauhan, an MA second-year student, allegedly opened fire. Singh collapsed on the spot as Chauhan, along with his aides, made a swift escape.

UP College, Varanasi is again in headlines for campus violence, a student was shot dead inside the college in broad daylight. This is not an isolated incident, it reflects a deeply worrying pattern. How long will educational institutions be allowed to turn into crime zones?... twitter/KmiX15v5zI

- Divya Gandotra Tandon (@divya_gandotra) March 21, 2026

Police rushed to the scene upon receiving information and shifted Singh to the BHU Trauma Centre, where doctors declared him dead.

The killing sparked outrage among students, who vandalised college property and raised slogans against the principal, demanding accountability.

Forces from multiple police stations along with the PAC were deployed.