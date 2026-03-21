Delayed Marudaiyaru Dam Emerges As Key Election Issue In TN's Perambalur

MENAFN - IANS) Chennai, March 21 (IANS) Nearly a decade after construction began, the long-pending Marudaiyaru dam project in Kottarai village continues to remain incomplete, turning into a major concern for residents ahead of the upcoming Assembly elections.

The delay, attributed largely to fund shortages, is expected to dominate campaign discussions as political parties once again seek votes from the people.

The dam project, which commenced in 2016, has already witnessed two Assembly elections and one Lok Sabha election, yet progress has remained sluggish.

Initially estimated at Rs 67.5 crore, the cost has now escalated significantly to Rs 149.4 crore. Spread across Kottarai and Adhanur villages, the project involved the acquisition of 815 acres of land. Once completed, the dam is expected to store 212 million cubic feet of water and provide irrigation to around 4,194 acres of agricultural land, offering a major boost to farming in the drought-prone district.

Officials state that nearly 95 per cent of the construction work has been completed, with only the branch irrigation canal work remaining. However, with work currently stalled due to a lack of funds, the partially completed structure has begun to show signs of neglect.

Overgrown Seemai Karuvelam trees have spread across the site, while visible cracks have reportedly appeared in parts of the dam and its shutters, raising concerns about structural integrity.

Local residents, particularly those who gave up their land for the project, have expressed deep frustration. Many allege that promises made during land acquisition -- such as government jobs and housing plots -- have not been fulfilled. They also point out that during previous elections, candidates across party lines had assured speedy completion of the dam, but little progress followed.

“Construction started during the AIADMK regime, and now even as the DMK government nears the end of its term, the project remains unfinished,” said a resident of Perali.

Echoing similar sentiments, P. Sivakumar from Perambalur said voters feel repeatedly let down.“Every election comes with promises, but once it is over, our issues are forgotten. We expect the same promises to be repeated this year too,” he remarked.

Officials from the Water Resources Department confirmed that the project is awaiting a fresh allocation of funds.

Meanwhile, Transport Minister S.S. Sivasankar, who is likely to contest from Kunnam, assured that the government is committed to completing the project soon. As elections approach, the unfinished dam stands as both a symbol of unmet promises and a test of political accountability in Perambalur.