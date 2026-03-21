São Paulo Daily Brief For Saturday, March 21, 2026

São Paulo Daily Brief For Saturday, March 21, 2026
Weather tip: This São Paulo daily guide Saturday brings warm, dry conditions - 29°C with only 10% rain, ideal for both the Lollapalooza open-air stages at Interlagos and museum visits along the Paulista corridor. Sunscreen and a hat are essential for the festival - shade is limited between stages. Sunday holds at 29°C with the same low rain risk, perfect for Lolla's closing day. Monday drops to 27°C with zero rain - the coolest and driest day of the week. Tuesday warms back to 29°C and is the best museum day: MASP offers free admission from 10h to 20h. Carry water at all times this weekend - the heat is persistent.02Day at a GlanceSNAPSHOT -MASP: Sandra Gamarra Heshiki panoramic solo + La Chola Poblete + Wichí textile show, 10h–18h -Lollapalooza Day 2: Chappell Roan, Skrillex, Cypress Hill, Lewis Capaldi - Interlagos from 11h -Japan House: two exhibitions on Japanese carpentry and water culture, Av. Paulista, free -CCSP: Sheyla Ayo visual arts opening + Mostra Estados da Palhaçaria 20h, R. Vergueiro, free -Theatro São Pedro: 2a Mostra Cine São Pedro - Sinfonia Amazônica screening at 11h -No rodízio (weekend) - metrô and CPTM extended for Lollapalooza with 24h service on key lines
Saturday splits between festival and museum: the Paulista corridor offers the MASP's Latin American programme and Japan House, while Interlagos draws the festival crowd from noon. The CCSP opens a new visual arts show and runs its theatre programme. For those skipping the festival, the city's cultural institutions are running at full strength and the Choque-Rei tonight caps a packed day.03What to See & DoCULTURE Museums & Exhibitions MASP - Museu de Arte de São Paulo AVENIDA PAULISTA
The MASP's 2026 programme - Histórias Latino-Americanas - is in full swing with four exhibitions open. Sandra Gamarra Heshiki: réplica is the centrepiece: the first panoramic show of the Peruvian artist, with approximately 80 works questioning how museums construct narratives through colonial imagery. La Chola Poblete: Pop andino (opened March 6) is the Argentine-indigenous artist's first Brazilian solo, combining large-scale watercolours with pre-Columbian and pop iconography. Claudia Alarcón & Silät: viver tecendo (also from March 6) presents 25 textile works from the Wichí collective - the first time more than 100 indigenous weavers from Argentina's Gran Chaco have shown in a Brazilian museum. The Edifício Pietro Maria Bardi, opened in March 2025, houses the main galleries.
Av. Paulista 1578. Sat 10h–18h (entry until 17h). R$85 inteira / R$42 meia. Free Tuesdays 10h–20h. Closed Mondays. Metrô: Trianon-MASP (Line 2-Green).Japan House São Paulo AVENIDA PAULISTA
Two exhibitions continue: Imbuídos das forças das florestas do Japão - Mestres da carpintaria: habilidade e espírito explores traditional Japanese woodworking, and Fluxos - o Japão e a água examines the cultural relationship between Japan and water through art, design and architecture. Guided visits are running through March 26. Free admission. The café, restaurant and shop extend the visit.
Av. Paulista 52, Bela Vista. Tue–Sat 10h–18h, Sun 10h–18h. Free. Metrô: Brigadeiro (Line 2-Green).Centro Cultural São Paulo (CCSP) VERGUEIRO
The CCSP opens EWE IRE - Sheyla Ayo today on the Piso Flávio de Carvalho (through April 19, free). In the theatre programme, the II Edição Mostra Estados da Palhaçaria presents "Ordinários" at 20h in the Espaço Cênico Ademar Guerra - free with ticket pickup from 14h at the box office or online. The Semana do Circo programme also launches today and runs through April 10.
R. Vergueiro 1000, Paraíso. Tue–Sun 10h–20h. Free. Metrô: Vergueiro (Line 1-Blue).Theatro São Pedro - 2a Mostra Cine São Pedro
The music-and-cinema series continues today with a screening of Sinfonia Amazônica at 11h - Brazil's first animated feature film (1953), directed by Anélio Latini Filho. Tomorrow brings Nosferatu at 17h. The series runs through March 28.
R. Barra Funda 171, Barra Funda. Tickets via com.Festivals & Music Lollapalooza Brasil 2026 - Day 2 AUTÓDROMO DE INTERLAGOS
The 13th edition's second day is expected to draw the weekend's largest crowd. Chappell Roan headlines the Budweiser Stage in her Brazilian debut - the pop-theatrical performer at the peak of her career. Skrillex commands the Perry's electronic stage. Lewis Capaldi takes the Samsung Galaxy Stage. Cypress Hill brings classic hip-hop, and K-pop group RIIZE, Agnes Nunes and TV Girl fill out the middle of the day. Four stages, 72 acts across the weekend, gates from 11h. Multishow and Canal BIS broadcast live from 14h30; Globoplay streams in 4K for Premium subscribers.
Av. Sen. Teotônio Vilela 261, Interlagos. Gates 11h, last entry 22h30, ends ~01h. Linha 9-Esmeralda to Estação Autódromo. 24h train/metrô service this weekend.LA Open - Tennis at the Jockey Club
The tennis tournament continues this weekend at the São Paulo Jockey Club - check the official schedule for today's draw.
Jockey Club de São Paulo, Cidade Jardim.04Getting AroundTRANSPORT
Rodízio: No vehicle restrictions today (weekend). Monday resumes with plates ending in 1 and 2 restricted from 7h–10h and 17h–20h in the centro expandido. Tuesday: plates 3 and 4.
Lollapalooza transport: Metrô and CPTM run 24h service this weekend. The Linha 9-Esmeralda is the official route to the festival - Estação Autódromo is a 4-minute walk from the gates. After midnight, boarding is exclusively at Estação Autódromo with transfers at other stations. The Trem Expresso (R$35) runs direct from Pinheiros and Morumbi. Streets around Interlagos will be restricted to cars and ride-hailing - expect heavy traffic from 15h.
MorumBIS (Choque-Rei): São Paulo v Palmeiras kicks off at 21h. Metrô Line 9 to Morumbi station or Line 5-Lilás to AACD-Servidor. Traffic on Marginal Pinheiros and Av. Giovanni Gronchi will be heavy from 19h.
Tip: If attending both the festival and the match, the Linha 9-Esmeralda connects Estação Autódromo to Morumbi station - plan your exit from Lolla by 19h30 at the latest to reach the MorumBIS comfortably.05Where to EatFOOD
Paulista corridor: After the MASP, walk to the surrounding streets for lunch. The MASP café offers light meals. Rua Augusta and Rua Haddock Lobo have a wide range from casual to upscale. Japan House has its own restaurant for a Japanese-Brazilian menu.
Mercadão: The Mercado Municipal Paulistano on Rua da Cantareira is open Saturday with its full range of food stalls - the mortadela sandwich and pastel de bacalhau are classics. Approximately 50,000 visitors pass through weekly.
Lollapalooza: The Chef's Stage food court area inside the festival has expanded options. For pre-festival, the Santo Amaro neighbourhood has casual restaurants along Largo Treze de Maio. Post-festival, Pinheiros and Vila Madalena absorb the crowd from midnight.06Practical InfoESSENTIALS
IR 2026: The Receita Federal released the Imposto de Renda 2026 declaration programme yesterday (Friday March 20). This São Paulo daily guide reminder: download it now via the Receita Federal website - filing opens soon, but pre-filled declarations are not yet available.
Lollapalooza safety: Keep valuables secure - use the Smart&Found system (register your phone IMEI at the official site for a QR code wallpaper). Guarda-volumes with USB charging are available for advance booking. Stay hydrated - water stations are positioned between stages.
Dengue season: Use repellent, especially at dusk. UPAs and hospitals operating normally.
Pharmacies: All major chains (Drogaria São Paulo, Raia, Drogasil) open Saturday hours.07Community & LifestyleEXPAT LIFE
Feira da Liberdade: The Sunday Asian market on Praça da Liberdade opens tomorrow from 9h - Japanese, Korean, Chinese and Brazilian-Asian food stalls, crafts and street performers. A São Paulo institution since the 1970s.
Paulista Aberta: The Avenida Paulista opens to pedestrians, cyclists and families every Sunday from 9h to 17h - combine with a MASP visit tomorrow for the full Paulista experience.
Lollapalooza community: The Planeta Lolla space inside the festival is dedicated to social and environmental causes, with NGOs including Casa 1 and Ampara Animal. A good way to connect with São Paulo's civic community beyond the music.08Game DaySPORT Brasileirão Série A - Round 8
Saturday, March 21 - The Choque-Rei: São Paulo v Palmeiras, 21h at the MorumBIS (SporTV/Premiere). Both teams sit on 16 points at the top of the table. São Paulo are unbeaten at home in 2026, winning six of seven matches at the MorumBIS including victories over Flamengo, Grêmio and Chapecoense. Palmeiras have the league's best attack with 16 goals in seven games. Over 40,000 tickets have been sold - the second-largest crowd of the year at the MorumBIS. São Paulo have not beaten Palmeiras in the last 11 meetings.
Also Saturday: Red Bull Bragantino v Botafogo (16h, Premiere). Fluminense v Atlético-MG (18h30, Maracanã, Prime Video).
Paulistão 2026: The state championship concluded on March 8 with Palmeiras' 27th title (beat Novorizontino 2–1). Both São Paulo clubs carry that form into the Brasileirão.
Brasileirão Série B: The second division kicks off its 2026 season this weekend (Round 1, March 21–22) with a new playoff-based promotion system.09Business & MarketsFINANCE
Ibovespa (Fri Mar 20 close): 176,219.40 points (−2.25%), the lowest close since January. The index oscillated between 175,039 and 180,305 before sellers took control in the afternoon. Weekly decline: −0.81%. Trading volume hit R$49.1 billion, inflated by options expiry. Losses were broad-based, led by petrochemicals, construction and healthcare. Prio led the few gainers on elevated oil prices.
USD/BRL: The dollar closed Friday around R$5.31, with intraday volatility between R$5.20 and R$5.31. The real continues to be tested by the Iran-related surge in Brent crude, which has been trading above US$100 in recent sessions, raising imported inflation risk.
Selic: The Copom cut the benchmark rate by 0.25 percentage points to 14.75% on Wednesday, March 18 - the first reduction since May 2024. The decision was unanimous. The committee flagged a cautious approach, citing geopolitical uncertainty (the Iran conflict) and still-above-target inflation. The next meeting is April 28–29.
Week ahead: Markets are closed today (Saturday). The focus next week turns to the Relatório de Política Monetária (due late March), which will update the Copom's inflation and growth projections. International attention remains on Brent crude and any diplomatic progress on the Strait of Hormuz situation. The Focus consensus for year-end Selic is 12.25%; for the dollar, R$5.50.10Plan AheadCOMING UP THIS WEEK
Sun Mar 22: Lollapalooza Day 3 - Tyler, The Creator and Lorde headline. Feira da Liberdade 9h. Paulista Aberta 9h–17h. 29°C.
Mon Mar 23: Rodízio 1/2. MASP closed (Monday). Post-Lolla recovery day - the quietest day of the week at 27°C with zero rain. Pinacoteca de São Paulo open 10h–18h.
Tue Mar 24: MASP free Tuesday 10h–20h - the best day to visit the Histórias Latino-Americanas programme without the weekend crowds. Rodízio 3/4. 29°C.
Wed Mar 25: MASP open 10h–18h. CCSP Afromix dance programme continues (18h–19h, Jardim Eurico Prado Lopes, free). Rodízio 5/6.COMING UP
Sat Mar 22 (tomorrow): MAC USP opens "O que temos em comum? Abstracionismos no MAC USP, 1940–1960" - approximately 80 works from the museum's collection, from 11h.
Mar 28–29: CCSP Mostra Estados da Palhaçaria continues with Saturday 20h and Sunday 19h sessions in the Espaço Cênico Ademar Guerra.
Apr 3: Sexta-feira Santa - public holiday. Markets and B3 closed. MASP open 10h–18h.
São Paulo Daily Brief - your São Paulo daily guide - Saturday, March 21, 2026. Published for residents and visitors. All times in Brasília time (BRT, UTC-3). Weather: open-source API. Culture: MASP, CCSP, Japan House, Riotur, SP-Arte. Markets: B3, Banco Central, Bloomberg Línea. Sport: CBF, FPF. Festival: Lollapalooza Brasil / T4F.
Related coverage: Lollapalooza Brasil 2026 Guide | Rio de Janeiro Daily Brief - Saturday, March 21 | Brazil's Morning Call
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