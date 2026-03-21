Latin America Sports Daily For Saturday, March 21, 2026

(MENAFN- The Rio Times) Latin America Sports Today - MotoGP Returns to Brazil, Alcaraz Beats Fonseca at Miami Open, Liga MX Jornada 12, Brasileirao Round 8 Preview



Friday delivered the sound of engines in Goiania and the crack of rackets in Miami. MotoGP returned to Brazil for the first time in 22 years, with Johann Zarco topping a rain-disrupted practice at the Autodromo Internacional Ayrton Senna while hometown debutant Diogo Moreira soaked in the atmosphere. At Hard Rock Stadium, Carlos Alcaraz ended Joao Fonseca's run with a clinical 6-4, 6-4 lesson, and Iga Swiatek suffered the most shocking loss of her career - beaten in a first round for the first time in 74 WTA tournaments. Liga MX's Jornada 12 opened with Necaxa dismantling Tijuana 3-0 and Cruz Azul needing an 86th-minute equalizer to rescue a draw in Mazatlan, allowing Chivas to hold the summit alone. This is part of The Rio Times ' comprehensive Latin America sports coverage, delivering daily scores, analysis, and emerging market intelligence Latin America fans rely on.



Friday Scoreboard - 20 March 2026



Brazil sports news today - MotoGP Goiania Practice, Miami Open Round 2, Liga MX Clausura 2026 Jornada 12 Results and Standings









COMPETITION

RESULT

NOTE









MotoGP Brazil FP1

Acosta P1

Wet session, first since 2004





MotoGP Brazil Practice

Zarco P1

1:21.257; Marquez 2nd





Liga MX J12

Necaxa 3-0 Tijuana

Ruiz brace (35', 56')





Liga MX J12

Mazatlan 1-1 Cruz Azul

Toro Fernandez 86' equalizer





Miami Open ATP R2

Alcaraz d. Fonseca

6-4, 6-4





Miami Open WTA R2

Linette d. Swiatek

1-6, 7-5, 6-3 - R1 shock





Miami Open ATP R2

Quinn d. [11] Ruud

6-4, 7-6(7)





Miami Open ATP R2

Tsitsipas d. [5] de Minaur

Upset in R2





Chile Copa de la Liga

Kicks off

U de Chile vs La Serena opens





Brasileirao R8

Preview

Sao Paulo vs Palmeiras Sat







01MotoGP Returns to Brazil After 22 Years as Zarco Tops Rainy Goiania PracticeMotorsportThe roar of MotoGP machinery echoed across Goiania on Friday for the first time since 1989, as the sport's premier class returned to Brazil after a 22-year absence from the country. The Autodromo Internacional Ayrton Senna - a 3.835-kilometre circuit with 14 corners - hosted two sessions under tropical skies that shifted from deluge to partial dryness and back again.Championship leader Pedro Acosta topped a damp, hour-delayed FP1 on wet tyres, with Jack Miller the only rider to post a competitive time on slicks near the end. But the afternoon Practice session - the one that counts for Q2 qualification - saw LCR Honda's Johann Zarco seize the fastest time of 1:21.257, beating Marc Marquez by just over a tenth with Toprak Razgatlioglu third. Razgatlioglu's performance was notable: the Turkish MotoGP rookie secured a direct Q2 berth for the first time in his career.Rain intensified in the closing twenty minutes, leaving Thai Grand Prix winner Marco Bezzecchi stranded in 20th - he will have to fight through Q1 on Saturday. Fermin Aldeguer, making his 2026 debut after a broken femur, impressed in eighth. Brazilian wild card Diogo Moreira, the local LCR Honda rider, finished 18th in FP1 before stormy conditions hampered his afternoon.MotoGP last raced in Brazil at the Jacarepagua circuit in Rio de Janeiro in 2004 and last visited Goiania in 1989. The circuit's short layout means Sunday's 31-lap race will be the longest by lap count since the 2013 Laguna Seca event.02Alcaraz Ends Fonseca's Miami Run in Clinical Straight SetsTennisThe first meeting between Carlos Alcaraz and Joao Fonseca lived up to the hype - at least for ninety-five electrifying minutes. The World No. 1 outlasted the 19-year-old Brazilian 6-4, 6-4 in a Friday-night blockbuster at Hard Rock Stadium, dispatching one of the most promising talents on the ATP Tour with controlled aggression and tactical maturity.Fonseca, who pushed eventual Indian Wells champion Jannik Sinner to two tie-break sets a week earlier, arrived with a raucous Brazilian contingent behind him. But Alcaraz saved all three break points he faced and converted two of five break chances. He struck 27 winners to Fonseca's 13 and never dropped serve. Alcaraz was magnanimous afterward, praising the Brazilian's potential and comparing the experience to his own first clash with Rafael Nadal in Madrid in 2021.Elsewhere, Iga Swiatek suffered the most stunning defeat of her career: World No. 50 Magda Linette came from a set down to beat the six-time Grand Slam champion 1-6, 7-5, 6-3 in the second round - Swiatek's first opening-round loss in 74 WTA tournaments. Colombian Camila Osorio advanced with a win.Fonseca has now fallen to Sinner and Alcaraz in consecutive Masters 1000s. At 19, the Brazilian is the youngest player ranked inside the top 40 and has won back-to-back Masters-level matches for the first time in his career.03Necaxa Crush Tijuana 3-0 as Ruiz Brace Opens Liga MX Jornada 12FootballNecaxa Crush Tijuana 3-0 as Ruiz Brace Opens Liga MX Jornada 12Argentina-born striker Javier Ruiz scored twice as Necaxa crushed Tijuana 3-0 at the Estadio Victoria to snap a five-match winless streak and fire themselves back into Liga MX Clausura contention. Ruiz broke the deadlock in the 35th minute, pouncing on a rebound after Ricardo Monreal's header crashed off the crossbar, then doubled the lead in the 56th with a curling strike from outside the box. Tomas Badaloni headed the third in the 75th minute to complete the rout.The result lifts Necaxa to 13 points in tenth place while Tijuana slipped to eleventh on 12 points. Ruiz, a 21-year-old who arrived from Argentina's Barracas Central this January, now leads Necaxa's scoring charts with four goals. Both coaches are Uruguayan - Martin Varini for Necaxa and the legendary Sebastian Abreu for Xolos - adding a unique subplot to the encounter.Necaxa had lost four of their previous five matches before this result. Ruiz's brace means Argentine-born players scored all three goals on the night.04Toro Fernandez Rescues Cruz Azul in Mazatlan as Chivas Hold Liga MX SummitFootballCruz Azul needed Gabriel "Toro" Fernandez to bail them out in the 86th minute as they drew 1-1 with bottom-half Mazatlan at the Estadio El Encanto, allowing Chivas to retain the Liga MX Clausura summit on goal difference. Josue Ovalle had stunned La Maquina early in the second half, capitalizing on a rebound off Kevin Mier - the Colombian goalkeeper making his return from a fracture - to put the hosts ahead in the 46th minute.Manager Nicolas Larcamon rotated his squad after Wednesday's Concacaf Champions Cup exertions against Monterrey, and the gamble nearly backfired. It took the introductions of Jose Paradela and Nicolas Ibanez to spark a comeback, and Fernandez's superb half-turn and low finish past Ricardo Rodriguez salvaged a point. Cruz Azul rise to 27 points, level with Chivas but behind on goal difference, while Toluca sit third on 25 - all three within touching distance with five rounds remaining.As noted in our daily Latin America sports coverage, Mazatlan - in the final stretch before the club's reported dissolution - played with intensity that belied their 15th-place standing.Cruz Azul have lost just once all season (W8 D3 L1). The Clausura 2026 top three - Chivas 27pts, Cruz Azul 27pts, Toluca 25pts - are separated by only two points with five rounds left.05Swiatek Suffers First Opening-Round Loss in 74 WTA Events as Miami Open Delivers ShocksTennisIga Swiatek's extraordinary record of reaching at least the second round in every tournament she enters came crashing down in Miami. World No. 50 Magda Linette - a compatriot - rallied from 1-6 down to defeat the six-time Grand Slam champion 1-6, 7-5, 6-3 in the second round. It was Swiatek's first opening defeat at the main-draw level in 74 WTA tournaments, stretching back to the start of her career. She admitted afterward that tennis feels "complicated in my head" and that the mental reset may take time.The men's draw also saw seeds tumble. American Ethan Quinn, just 22, upset 11th-seeded Casper Ruud 6-4, 7-6(7), while Stefanos Tsitsipas continued his dominance over fifth seed Alex de Minaur. Reilly Opelka dispatched 25th seed Jack Draper 7-6(3), 7-6(0). Among LATAM players, Colombia's Camila Osorio advanced in the women's draw, while Sebastian Korda - Alcaraz's next opponent - routed Argentina's Camilo Ugo Carabelli 6-0, 6-3.Swiatek had won at least one match in every WTA main draw she entered since her career began - a streak of 73 consecutive tournaments with a first-round win.06Choque-Rei Headlines Brasileirao Round 8 as Palmeiras and Sao Paulo Clash for the TopFootballThe Brasileirao Rodada 8 opens Saturday with a blockbuster fixture: Sao Paulo host Palmeiras in the Choque-Rei at the Morumbis, with both clubs locked on 16 points in a direct clash for the league summit. Palmeiras lead on goal difference after beating Botafogo 2-1 in Round 7, while Sao Paulo - who lost the top spot after a defeat to Atletico-MG - have won six of seven home matches in 2026, including victories over Flamengo, Gremio, and Chapecoense. More than 40,000 tickets have been sold.Elsewhere in Rodada 8, Botafogo face Bragantino on Saturday afternoon, and Sunday brings Corinthians versus Flamengo - a rematch of the Supercopa do Brasil final - plus Vasco against Gremio, which marks Renato Gaucho's return to face his former club. The standings are tight: Palmeiras 16pts, Sao Paulo 16pts, Bahia (best defense, 3 goals conceded in 6 games) lurking in third, and Flamengo on 13 points after four consecutive wins under Leonardo Jardim. Remo remain bottom on just three points as the promoted northerners struggle in their first top-flight campaign since 1994.As previewed in yesterday's Latin America sports daily, Danilo leads the artilharia with five goals and Palmeiras boast the best attack with 16 goals in seven matches.Sao Paulo have not beaten Palmeiras in the last 11 meetings. The Brasileirao 2026 set a record of 65 consecutive matches before its first goalless draw (Chapecoense 0-0 Corinthians in Round 7).07Chile Copa de la Liga Kicks Off as New Competition Adds Libertadores StakesFootballChilean football launched a brand-new competition on Friday night as the Copa de la Liga 2026 opened with Universidad de Chile hosting Deportes La Serena at the Estadio Nacional and Union La Calera taking on Audax Italiano. The ANFP-organized tournament gathers all 16 Primera Division clubs in four groups, with the champion earning Chile's third Copa Libertadores 2027 berth and a Supercopa spot.The Copa de la Liga adds fresh competitive weeks to a Chilean calendar that has historically struggled to fill gaps between league and continental action. Colo-Colo host Coquimbo Unido on Saturday while Universidad Catolica face Universidad de Concepcion on Sunday. The competition runs through late March into April, providing crucial preparation before the Copa Libertadores group stage begins.The Copa de la Liga winner earns Chile's third Copa Libertadores 2027 berth - giving the competition genuine continental stakes from its inaugural edition.Latin America Sports Daily is published by The Rio Times - Latin American financial news, LATAM market analysis, and comprehensive Latin America coverage for global investors and sports fans.Browse our full sports archiveLatin America sports news, Latin America sports today, Brazil sports news today, MotoGP Brazil 2026, MotoGP Goiania, Johann Zarco, Pedro Acosta, Marc Marquez, Toprak Razgatlioglu, Marco Bezzecchi, Fermin Aldeguer, Diogo Moreira, Miami Open 2026, Carlos Alcaraz, Joao Fonseca, Iga Swiatek, Magda Linette, Camila Osorio, Ethan Quinn, Casper Ruud, Stefanos Tsitsipas, Alex de Minaur, Liga MX Clausura 2026, Jornada 12, Necaxa Tijuana, Javier Ruiz, Cruz Azul Mazatlan, Toro Fernandez, Chivas lider, Gabriel Milito, Toluca, Brasileirao 2026, Palmeiras Sao Paulo, Choque Rei, Copa de la Liga Chile, Universidad de Chile, Colo Colo, Copa Libertadores 2027, Latin American financial news, LATAM market analysis, comprehensive Latin America coverage, emerging market intelligence Latin America, Brazil financial news English